Bulls News

Zach LaVine's Heartfelt Message to Bulls After Trade

Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine shares heartfelt message to Chicago Bulls following mid-season trade

Liam Willerup

Mar 20, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) controls the ball during the second quarter of the game against the Chicago Bulls at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images
Mar 20, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) controls the ball during the second quarter of the game against the Chicago Bulls at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images / Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the Chicago Bulls decided to clean house after the Derrick Rose era in Chicago came to an end, the team traded forward Jimmy Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a trade package centered around Zach LaVine in return. After the move, LaVine would go on to blossom into one of the top-scoring guards in the NBA.

LaVine spent seven full seasons in Chicago, before being dealt at the trade deadline this year to offload the nearly $100 million remaining on his contract. On Thursday night, LaVine faced his former team for the first time and sent a heartfelt message to the organization that helped him blossom into the player he is now.

"I put that jersey on with a lot of pride," LaVine told reporters Thursday. "I loved Chicago. Always will. I appreciate the fans and support...I wore it with a heart on my sleeve, I can't get mad at that." LaVine added there's no bad blood between him and the Bulls, and still spoke highly of the organization.

LaVine made two All-Star games while in Chicago, with his best season coming in 2020-21 where he averaged 27.4 points per game. Now in Sacramento, he has helped put the team in a position to possibly make the play-in tournament and potentially advance to the playoffs.

Kings guard Zach LaVin
Mar 20, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) takes a free throw during the second quarter of the game against the Chicago Bulls at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images / Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Unfortunately for LaVine, he wasn't able to get the best of his former team in his first meeting. Scoring just eight points, the Bulls walked away with a 128-116 win in Sacramento.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report

Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls

14-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Bulls Player Announces Retirement

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

Home/News