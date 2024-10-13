Zach LaVine's Honest Statement After Bulls-Grizzlies Game
The Chicago Bulls fell to the Memphis Grizzlies 124-121 in Saturday’s preseason game. This was the second preseason contest for the Bulls this year who dropped to 1-1 with the loss.
Chicago took a 14-point lead into halftime but could not hold on as their reserves were outplayed in the second half. While the Bulls would have liked the win, the story of the night was Zach LaVine.
Erupting for 28 points, four assists, and two steals in just 22 minutes, LaVine converted on nine of his 12 field goal attempts, making all six of his attempts from three-point range.
Speaking with reporters after the game, LaVine made an honest statement on his big performance.
“Injuries suck and they happen,” LaVine said via K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network. “Last year, I played 20-some games with a broken foot. But I feel good now and we're trying to get me in more and more (catch-and-shoots). I'm more than fine with getting easy shots off the ball. I like those stress-free shots."
Several reports over the offseason claimed LaVine had zero trade value around the league. While his five-year, $215M contract that expires after the 2026-27 season is not desirable under the NBA’s new CBA, performances like this can certainly entice contenders.
LaVine has averaged 24.2 points per game in his seven seasons with the Bulls.
Related Articles
Steph Curry Joins LeBron James and Michael Jordan on Historic List After Olympics
Lonzo Ball Reveals Draymond Green's Trash Talk Message to Him
Chicago Bulls Guard's Honest Quote on DeMar DeRozan After Kings Trade