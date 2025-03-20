Zach LaVine's Honest Statement After Chicago Bulls Trade
Ahead of February's trade deadline, the Chicago Bulls got involved in one of the season's biggest blockbusters.
The Sacramento Kings sent star guard De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs, while the Bulls jumped in to facilitate by sending three-time All-Star Zach LaVine to the Kings. On Thursday night, LaVine is set to face off against his former team for the first time.
Before Thursday's game, LaVine talked to Bulls writer Sam Smith about how he feels about Chicago after the trade.
“I loved Chicago,” LaVine said. “As much as there was drama, and I understand how big of a market it is… the status you have as a player with a contract like I had and being the 'quote' face or pillar of the franchise when I came, a lot goes with it... Chicago’s always going to be a special place in my heart, and I hope the fan base, the organization know how much I deeply care for them."
LaVine also told Smith about the challenges of getting traded midseason and how he is adjusting to Sacramento after spending eight years in Chicago.
“I’ve never been in a trade coming in with a new team midseason, but the guys have been great, the coaching staff has been great,” LaVine said. “I feel I’ve been playing well, but there’s a little bit of discomfort. You don’t know the plays, the sets, the guys’ tendencies. So you learn on the run. But the good thing is I’ve had 11 years of experience just being able to play basketball."
LaVine had a great career in Chicago but has quickly become one of Sacramento's biggest difference-makers. LaVine missed the Kings' last game on Wednesday due to personal reasons, as many hope he is able to suit up for his matchup with the Bulls on Thursday.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls