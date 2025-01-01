Zach LaVine's Injury Status for Bulls vs Wizards
The Chicago Bulls have a rare opportunity to create some legitimate momentum tonight against the Washington Wizards. Chicago is currently on a two-game winning streak while they face the worst team in the Eastern Conference, in what is a perfect moment to go on a three-game winning streak.
However, tonight's game has one big injury that fans should be paying attention to. One that could potentially put a stop to Chicago's hopes of going streaking.
The Chicago Bulls have listed Zach LaVine as questionable against the Wizards due to a left-toe contusion. LaVine did not play in the Bulls' latest game against the Charlotte Hornets due to the injury, however, Chicago still won the game.
Through 28 games this season, Zach LaVine is averaging 22.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.3 assists on 50/45/81 shooting from the field. He's only missed five games for the Bulls this season.
If there was ever a time that the Bulls could sell high on LaVine, now would be it. His offensive efficiency has been fantastic and he's overall been a very healthy player for the Bulls this season. However, the team remains stuck in a limbo that's preventing them from maximizing player's trade values. It's why the team didn't receive much back for either Alex Caruso or DeMar DeRozan.
