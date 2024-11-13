Zach LaVine's Injury Status for New York Knicks vs Chicago Bulls
After a heartbreaking loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Chicago Bulls face off against a long-time rival, the New York Knicks. While New York may have the talent advantage, they're on the second night of a back-to-back.
Last season, the Knicks beat the Bulls in the regular season series 3-1. Overall, the Knicks have beaten the Bulls in six of the last eight matchups. Every year presents a different set of challenges, and Chicago is hoping to snap New York's two-game winning streak over them. They'll need the help of Zach LaVine to do it though.
The Chicago Bulls have officially listed Zach LaVine as probable with a right adductor strain. LaVine had been dealing with the injury for over the week, but he looks to be mainly available.
After missing eight days of action, LaVine returned to play against the Atlanta Hawks on November 9. He didn't miss a beat against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the following game, putting up 26 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists on 60% shooting from the field.
Historically, Zach LaVine has had some great games against the New York Knicks - including a 41-point game in 2018. In 19 games against the Knicks, LaVine averaged 22.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.6 assists. For Chicago to win tonight, they'll need more of the same from LaVine.
The Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks face off at 7:00 p.m. EST tonight.
