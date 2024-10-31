Zach LaVine's Message to Paolo Banchero After Bulls-Magic
The Chicago Bulls picked up an impressive win over the Orlando Magic on Thursday night. Securing a 102-99 victory, the Bulls moved to 3-2 on the season.
Chicago had six different players in double figures, as it was a balanced effort in the win. Orlando was led by Paolo Banchero who finished with 31 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. The 2022 first overall draft pick is averaging 20.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 5.6 assists through three games to start the season.
With 0.1 seconds left in regulation and the Magic trailing by three points, Banchero caught the inbound pass and made a quick-release three after time expired. There must be at least 0.3 seconds on the clock in order for a catch and shoot attempt to be possible, but it was still an impressive shot.
LaVine shared a laugh with Banchero as the Magic forward was calling for a review. Knowing it is impossible to convert a non-tip shot with 0.1 seconds remaining, LaVine had a message for Banchero.
“You can’t get a shot off with 0.1,” LaVine said. “We were pretty much just letting ‘em take a layup. He was talking about ‘Review it.’ I’m like, ‘Bro, go home. I’ll see you tomorrow. We ain’t reviewing that.’”
LaVine had 11 points and 10 rebounds in this game, and is now averaging 23.0 points and 6.4 rebounds on the season. It has been an impressive start to the year for LaVine, who is shooting 51.3 percent from the field and 43.6 percent from three.
The Bulls will play their next game against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.
