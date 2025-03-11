Bulls News

Nikola Vucevic Makes bulls History vs Indiana Pacers

Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic climbed franchise history against the Indiana Pacers

Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) leaves the court after the game against the Miami Heat at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bulls have just wrapped up their fourth and final game against the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.

It was a tightly contested game until about the eight-minute mark in the second quarter. Zach Collins hit a three pointer to take a two point lead then the Bulls proceeded to hold the Pacers scoreless until the 5 minute and 26 second mark. Chicago continued to build the lead and keep a solid cushion for the remainder of the game.

The Bulls were led by Josh Giddey, who scored a season-high of 29 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and dished out 4 assists. However, he wasn't the only Bull who tallied a double-double Monday night. Nikola Vucevic was able to tally a double-double in 24 minutes off the bench, totaling 11 points and 11 rebounds on 63% field goal shooting.

This achievement was special as it was Vucevic's 195 double-double, which put him in sole position for number three in Bulls franchise history in double-doubles. He passed Horace Grant, who had 194. Vucevic is also just five double-doubles away from tying Scottie Pippen for the number 2 spot in the rankings.

The 14-year NBA veteran has only been on the Bulls for four complete seasons and partially in 2020-2021, but he has been a pivotal piece in the team's successes as evidenced by the legacy he is making daily.

The Chicago Bulls will take on the Brooklyn Nets Thursday at 8:00 p.m. EST.

