Nikola Vucevic Makes bulls History vs Indiana Pacers
The Chicago Bulls have just wrapped up their fourth and final game against the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.
It was a tightly contested game until about the eight-minute mark in the second quarter. Zach Collins hit a three pointer to take a two point lead then the Bulls proceeded to hold the Pacers scoreless until the 5 minute and 26 second mark. Chicago continued to build the lead and keep a solid cushion for the remainder of the game.
The Bulls were led by Josh Giddey, who scored a season-high of 29 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and dished out 4 assists. However, he wasn't the only Bull who tallied a double-double Monday night. Nikola Vucevic was able to tally a double-double in 24 minutes off the bench, totaling 11 points and 11 rebounds on 63% field goal shooting.
This achievement was special as it was Vucevic's 195 double-double, which put him in sole position for number three in Bulls franchise history in double-doubles. He passed Horace Grant, who had 194. Vucevic is also just five double-doubles away from tying Scottie Pippen for the number 2 spot in the rankings.
The 14-year NBA veteran has only been on the Bulls for four complete seasons and partially in 2020-2021, but he has been a pivotal piece in the team's successes as evidenced by the legacy he is making daily.
The Chicago Bulls will take on the Brooklyn Nets Thursday at 8:00 p.m. EST.
