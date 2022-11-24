Skip to main content
On this day in 2019, Zach LaVine made 13 three-pointers and scored 49 in a thrilling comeback win over the Charlotte Hornets

On this day in 2019, Zach LaVine made 13 three-pointers and scored 49 in a thrilling comeback win over the Charlotte Hornets

Zach shot the lights out in Charlotte

© Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Zach shot the lights out in Charlotte

NBA players have a lot of pride and confidence in themselves, which is why they are so successful. On this date in 2019, Zach LaVine proved his worth when the Chicago Bulls took on Charlotte Hornets. Still seething after getting benched by then-head coach Jim Boylen in their previous game against the Miami Heat, LaVine responded with an all-timer of a performance in their next match.

An explosive performance

LaVine was in a zone all game long against the Hornets. However, he saved his best for last, as he sank nine of his 13 three-pointers in the fourth quarter. This included the game-winning triple with 0.8 of a second remaining that saved the Bulls from the jaws of imminent defeat.

LaVine's 13 three-pointers set a franchise record and placed the former slam-dunk champion in the company of the "Splash Brothers" Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, as the only players in league history to make 13 treys. Thompson holds the record for most three-pointers in a single game with 14, which he ironically made against the Bulls.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Zach LaVine
Old School

On this day in 2019, Zach LaVine made 13 three-pointers and scored 49 in a thrilling comeback win over the Charlotte Hornets

We take a look back at an amazing game by Zach LaVine in which he made 13 three-pointers as the Chicago Bulls beat the Charlotte Hornets

By Stephen Beslic
November 9, 2022; Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic brings the ball up court against the New Orleans Pelicans
Gameday

Lonzo Ball, Goran Dragic injury report vs. Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks will be without Khris Middleton and Joe Ingles who are both yet to make their season debuts

By Stephen Beslic
April 24, 2022; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan  and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo fight for the ball
Gameday

Keys to Chicago Bulls’ road game vs. Milwaukee Bucks

DeMar DeRozan and the Bulls will try to win back-to-back games when they visit the Bucks.

By Stephen Beslic

LaVine was so good on that day that he almost equaled the fourth-quarter scoring record of His Airness, Michael Jordan, who scored once scored 30 in the penultimate period.

Deja vu?

LaVine didn't score 49 or hit 13 threes ever again; however, earlier this week, his 22-point outing against the Boston Celtics came on the heels of his benching late in the game against the Orlando Magic. The UCLA product shot 8-of-20 and had five triples to help the Bulls snap a four-game losing streak.

The story of LaVine and his incredible performance against the Hornets serves as a reminder that greatness can come from anyone at any moment. LaVine's confidence and resilience in the face of adversity earned him the respect of fans, teammates, and coaches. His ability to channel his emotions into an explosive display of ball-handling and shooting was truly special. It's a performance that will not soon be forgotten, especially by all the Bulls fans.

Zach LaVine
Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine
Old School

On this day in 2019, Zach LaVine made 13 three-pointers and scored 49 in a thrilling comeback win over the Charlotte Hornets

By Stephen Beslic
November 9, 2022; Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic brings the ball up court against the New Orleans Pelicans
Gameday

Lonzo Ball, Goran Dragic injury report vs. Milwaukee Bucks

By Stephen Beslic
April 24, 2022; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan  and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo fight for the ball
Gameday

Keys to Chicago Bulls’ road game vs. Milwaukee Bucks

By Stephen Beslic
November 21, 2022; Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams vs. Boston Celtics big man Luke Kornet
News

Patrick Williams slowly making strides after a sluggish start

By Stephen Beslic
October 28, 2022; Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams and center Nikola Vucevic battle for a loose ball with San Antonio Spurs big man Jakob Poeltl
News

3 trade targets that could help change the Chicago Bulls' fortunes this season

By Stephen Beslic
November 18, 2022; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) after a loss against the Orlando Magic at United Center
News

Chicago Bulls are hopeful they can turn things around this season

By Stephen Beslic
DeMar DeRozan
News

DeMar DeRozan is by far the Chicago Bulls’ player who contributes the most to winning games

By Stephen Beslic
November 21, 2022; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan with a spin move on Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum
News

Chicago Bulls finally put first-quarter issues behind them in a win against the Boston Celtics

By Stephen Beslic