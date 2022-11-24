On this day in 2019, Zach LaVine made 13 three-pointers and scored 49 in a thrilling comeback win over the Charlotte Hornets

NBA players have a lot of pride and confidence in themselves, which is why they are so successful. On this date in 2019, Zach LaVine proved his worth when the Chicago Bulls took on Charlotte Hornets. Still seething after getting benched by then-head coach Jim Boylen in their previous game against the Miami Heat, LaVine responded with an all-timer of a performance in their next match.

An explosive performance

LaVine was in a zone all game long against the Hornets. However, he saved his best for last, as he sank nine of his 13 three-pointers in the fourth quarter. This included the game-winning triple with 0.8 of a second remaining that saved the Bulls from the jaws of imminent defeat.

LaVine's 13 three-pointers set a franchise record and placed the former slam-dunk champion in the company of the "Splash Brothers" Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, as the only players in league history to make 13 treys. Thompson holds the record for most three-pointers in a single game with 14, which he ironically made against the Bulls.

LaVine was so good on that day that he almost equaled the fourth-quarter scoring record of His Airness, Michael Jordan, who scored once scored 30 in the penultimate period.

Deja vu?

LaVine didn't score 49 or hit 13 threes ever again; however, earlier this week, his 22-point outing against the Boston Celtics came on the heels of his benching late in the game against the Orlando Magic. The UCLA product shot 8-of-20 and had five triples to help the Bulls snap a four-game losing streak.

The story of LaVine and his incredible performance against the Hornets serves as a reminder that greatness can come from anyone at any moment. LaVine's confidence and resilience in the face of adversity earned him the respect of fans, teammates, and coaches. His ability to channel his emotions into an explosive display of ball-handling and shooting was truly special. It's a performance that will not soon be forgotten, especially by all the Bulls fans.