White Sox Draft Tracker: Full List of Picks, No. 1 Prediction, Bonus Pool Money

Things just keep getting better for the Chicago White Sox.

After an excellent start to the year that sees them legitimately competing for the top spot in the AL Central, the organization will now have the honor of picking No.1 overall in a top-heavy MLB Draft. This will mark only the third time in franchise history that the Sox have been on the clock first, giving them an incredible opportunity to fully kick this rebuild into high gear.

Their opportunity to add impact talent will not stop there, however. GM Chris Getz has a pretty long list of quality picks, which only improved on Friday night with a big-time trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Chicago gave up prospect Jacob Gonzalez and Brandon Eisert for the rights to the No. 34 pick, as well as a Triple-A reliever.

To be sure, it was a risky move considering the flashes Gonzalez showed over the last few weeks in the majors, but it was one that underscored how serious the Sox are about keeping their farm system strong.

Indeed, the Sox already have one of the best young rosters in baseball, but they are now in a perfect position to set themselves up for an even brighter future.

MLB Draft Info

What: 2026 MLB Draft (Round 1)

When: July 11, 2026

Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

When: 12:00 PM CT to 6:45 PM CT

Watch: NBC, Peacock

Where Are Things Trending?

In the final hours before the draft, Roch Cholowsky has gained some serious steam. The majority of expert mock drafts now have the organization going with the UCLA standout. Of course, it's been a tight contest for the No. 1 slot over the last couple of weeks. Grady Emerson was closely connected to the franchise, as some do believe his upside is the highest of the group. Vahn Lackey also has his fair share of fans.

Nevertheless, there is a reason Cholowsky has long been viewed as this draft's top choice for well over a year. He has been compared to Troy Tulowitzki time and again, offering elite and polished two-way skills. He's destroyed the college circuit and is fresh off recording a 1.088 OPS with 21 home runs in 60 games.

To be sure, if the Sox do go with Emerson, they will be adding another tantalizing prospect. He has awesome bat-to-ball skills and could turn into a better contact threat than Cholowsky. At the same time, if it's more slugging and defense the Sox want, Cholowksy should be their guy.

Final No. 1 projections for the #WhiteSox:



Baseball America: Roch Cholowsky

ESPN: Cholowsky

MLB Pipeline: Cholowsky

Over Slot: Cholowsky

Sporting Tribune: Cholowsky

The Athletic: Grady Emerson



FanDuel: Cholowsky -450 | Emerson +230 | Lackey +850 | Field +6000 — Adrian White (@AdrianWhiteSox) July 11, 2026

Bonus Pool Money

Thanks to the Chicago White Sox' last-second trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday night, the organization has significantly boosted its bonus pool money. They now hold a staggering $20.5 million in spending power, per Jeff Passan.

All things considered, this puts the organization in a strong position to go after some of the top talent with their later selections. Josh Nelson of Sox Machine reported that Chicago is now expected to pursue some of the best prep talent at No. 34 and No. 41 to take advantage of their historically high

White Sox Pick Tracker

Jul 9, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; MLB commissioner Rob Manfred speaks during the first round of the MLB Draft at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Day 1

No. 1 –

No. 34 –

No. 41 –

No. 77 –

No. 105 –

This post will be updated with more information throughout the day.