Cavaliers To Interview ‘Potential Leading Candidate’ In Head Coach Search, Per Report
The NBA’s coaching carousel has been one of the hottest talked-about topics since the regular season came to an end. The Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers are the two teams who are currently still searching for their next head coach and there is starting to be some overlap in their candidates.
One name, in particular, is starting to stand out as a possible leader in Cleveland’s search. That is current New Orleans Pelicans assistant coach James Borrego.
“James Borrego, who [the Lakers] interviewed about 10 days ago, he’s getting momentum in Cleveland. He’s expected to interview there early this week as a potential leading candidate developing with the Cavs,” said Windhorst on GetUp.
Not only is Borrego emerging as a potential front-runner in the search, but the Cavaliers are reportedly meeting and interviewing Borrego on Tuesday, per Marc Stein of the Stein Line.
However, Stein also reports that Borrego is now the leading candidate for the Lakers position after Dan Hurley opted to stay at Uconn.
Borrego has been connected to this position ever since the Cavs dismissed J.B. Bickerstaff on May 23. Shams Charania of The Athletic immediately reported that he was a potential contender for Cleveland’s next head coach. Borrego had a 138-163 record with the Charlotte Hornets when he was their head coach from 2018-2022.
Koby Altman, Cleveland’s President of Basketball Operations, mentioned at his end-of-year media available that the team is looking for someone with a “very specific talent level.”
Is Borrego the right candidate who fulfill those requirements.?