Cavaliers Select Pair Of Forwards In Latest NBA Mock Draft
Even as the Cleveland Cavaliers sit at the top of the NBA with a 29-4 record, there are still some areas where the teams could add depth.
While the Cavaliers don't currently have a first-round pick, they could still draft an NBA-caliber player with one of their two second-round picks.
Here's who Bleacher Report is predicting the Cavaliers to select in their latest mock draft:
Pick 47: Tucker DeVries, West Virginia
Tucker DeVries is a very interesting player for the Cavaliers to potentially draft. He's a small forward who's currently averaging 14.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while shooting 41.2 percent from the floor and 47.3 from behind the arc.
The Cavaliers could use another floor-spacing forward, especially if Caris LeVert is not on the roster next season. DeVries could certinaly fill that void.
As B/R also points out, "His accuracy, range, movement shooting and pull-up game should give him a chance with the right NBA fit and opportunity."
Pick 59: Eric Dixon, Villanova
There's a chance Villanova's Eric Dixon could fall in the draft simply due to the 23-year-old's age. However, that could be a pro for a team such as the Cavs, which could be looking for NBA-ready players.
B/R notes that Dixon's "25.8 points per game are impressive, but scouts will be more intrigued by the shooting. He's making 50.0 percent of his 6.5 three-point attempts per game. He's converted a ridiculous 17-of-27 pick-and-pop opportunities."
Dixon is currently averaging 25.6 points and 2.0 assists while shooting 53.8 percent from the floor and 50 percent from three this season.
At 6-foot-8 and with a long-range history of shooting, Dixon could be a solid replacement for someone such as Georges Niang a year from now.
These mock selections clearly have a theme: The Cavaliers should be targeting forwards with long-range shooting potential.
If the Wine and Gold could select even one of these players, it would be a solid addition to an already strong NBA bench.