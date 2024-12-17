Cleveland Cavaliers Urged To Trade For Charlotte Hornets Forward
The Cleveland Cavaliers don't have a ton of areas they need to address as the season progresses. However, they'd still be wise to add more wing depth in preparation for the playoffs.
Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report imagined every team's top trade targets right now, and for the Wine and Gold, he mentioned Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin.
Swartz wrote, "Martin is a solid two-way wing that should be available from a lowly Hornets team."
Acquiring Martin wouldn't raise Cleveland's ceiling as a team, but he would be a great depth piece to add to the roster.
He's currently averaging 8.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while shooting 43.5 percent from the floor and 33 percent from behind the arc. Plus, what Cleveland really needs is another reliable perimeter defender, which is arguably the strongest part of Martin's game.
A recent report mentioned that the Cavaliers front office will continue to monitor the forward trade market as the season progresses because the front office knows they may need more wings to face off against their potential postseason opponent.
Adding Martin to this roster would definitely satisfy this need.
This idea from Swartz isn't the first time Martin has been linked to the Wine and Gold.
Earlier this season, a report revealed that the Cavaliers and Hornets had discussed a sign-and-trade centered around Isaac Okoro and Martin over the summer.
It would be shocking to see Cleveland move on from Okoro in a deal for Martin, given how well he fits with the current roster. However, this does suggest that the Cavaliers may have previously been interested in Martin.
While Swartz just presents a hypothetical idea for Cleveland, it's hard not to envision how well he fits with the team.
Perhaps those conversations could ramp back up as the deadline approaches, and the Cavaliers can add the wing depth they desperately need before the playoffs.