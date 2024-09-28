Cavaliers Wanted To Sign Intriguing Forward
The Cleveland Cavaliers had a very quiet NBA offseason. Outside of keeping their own players, they didn't make any major impact moves to bring in ouside talent.
While it didn't seem like the Cavaliers had an aggressive mindset this offseason, they were interested in making what would have been a very big move.
According to Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges, Cleveland had interest in signing him this offseason.
“Yeah, the Clippers are a great organization. They wanted me, the Cavaliers wanted me. But at the same time I was just trying to see what was the best fit for me, and what would make me and my family happy.”
Bridges would have been a very intriguing addition for the Cavaliers. He would have given them a forward capable of scoring at a high level who would have brought a lot of athleticism to the court.
During the 2023-24 NBA season with the Hornets, Bridges ended up playing in 69 games and starting in 67 of them. He averaged 21.0 points per game to go along with 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Bridges also shot 46.2 percent from the floor and 34.9 percent from three-point distance.
At just 26 years old, Bridges would have fit the long-term picture as well for Cleveland.
Granted, hearing this news now doesn't change anything. The Cavaliers didn't get him and he would have been a great fit. It's more frustrating than anything.
However, it does show that Cleveland was interested in making a sizable move. They weren't able to pull that one off, but they still could have interest in doing something if it presents itself.
Expect to hear the Cavaliers mentioned in some trade rumors ahead of the NBA trade deadline. They may not end up making a big move, but that could still be an option.
Unfortunately, Bridges didn't sign with Cleveland and is gearing up for the start of the season with Charlotte.