Donovan Mitchell's Future Could Be Influenced If Cavaliers Keep This Player
Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell has been the subject of trade speculation for quite some time, although it's looking more and more like Mitchell is going to stay put.
That does not mean Mitchell is entirely married to Cleveland, however, the Cavaliers may want to go the extra mile to ensure that Mitchell is happy. One good way of achieving that is not trading away key players around him, such as big man Jarrett Allen.
In spite of chatter that Cleveland could move Allen, the Cavs may be reluctant to do so because of his relationship with Mitchell, via NBA insider Marc Stein.
There have been questions about Allen's fit with Evan Mobley in the Cavaliers' frontcourt, which has prompted conjecture that Cleveland may ultimately trade Allen. It may not just be conjecture, either. It has already been reported that the New Orleans Pelicans have interest in the 26-year-old, so trade suitors absolutely exist.
The sticking point for the Cavs is that Mitchell is evidently an "Allen fan," per Stein, and "doesn't want to lose him as a teammate."
The Cavaliers initially acquired Allen from the Brooklyn Nets in a four-team trade back in January 2021 (the deal that sent James Harden to the Nets). He has since forged a critical role in Cleveland's lineup, even making an All-Star appearance during his first full season with the club during the 2021-22 campaign.
This past season, Allen averaged 16.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks over 31.7 minutes per game while shooting 63.4 percent from the floor. Unfortunately, a rib injury cut his playoff run short after just four games in the Cavs' first-round series win over the Orlando Magic.
If the Cavaliers are dead set on retaining Mitchell long-term, they should probably heed his advice and hold on to Allen.