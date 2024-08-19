Jaylon Tyson Reveals Why He's A Perfect Fit For The Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers selected Jaylon Tyson with their only pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. The Cal guard may not have been super-high on big boards, but Tyson showed in Summer League he could end up stealing the draft.
It’s clear that Tyson is excited to be in this organization. He revealed that, because of his work ethic, he's perfect for the Cavs and the city of Cleveland.
“I think you’re going to expect somebody that’s going to care for the community. Somebody that’s going to be a hard worker on the court and, honestly, somebody that’s gonna be an everyday guy,” said Tyson in a sit down with Bally Sports Cleveland.
“I mean, you’re going to see me smiling a lot. So I hear that the fan base is super, super crazy. I heard Cleveland is like they’re into their sports, right? The one thing that they love is hard workers and somebody that’s going to compete every day. That fits my suit for sure.”
It’s hard to argue with anything Tyson says here.
The Cavaliers have prided themselves over the last few seasons on their hard work, scrappy mentality, and effort. They even created a game award/chain for the player who demonstrates that mentality after winning. The team can already count on Tyson to come into each game and
In the past, the Cleveland fan base has also fallen in love with players who play with heart and leave it all on the floor. Just look back at Matthew Dellevadova’s run with the team.
With this attitude, Tyson could quickly become a fan favorite in the city.