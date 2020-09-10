SI.com
AllCavs
HomeNewsNBAGM ReportInternational
Search

NBA informs owners next season will tip off no sooner than Christmas Day

Sam Amico

Once this NBA season ends inside the Orlando bubble, it will be a minute (or couple months) before the next one begins.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Board of Governors were informed Wednesday that the 2020-21 season won't tip off before Dec. 25, and even that potential start date "remains fluid."

The last possible date for the Finals this season has yet to be made official, though it is believed to take place sometime around Oct. 13 or 14.

The league reportedly had been targeting Dec. 1 as a potential start date, but word is, commissioner Adam Silver and the team owners are willing to move the date to as late as possible in hopes of getting fans back in the arenas. Silver recently indicated game attendance accounts for 40 percent on the NBA's revenue.

Meanwhile, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the NBA is now targeting Nov. 18 as the date of the annual draft, something Charania confirmed a day later. The draft was originally scheduled for Oct. 16.

A start date for the opening of free agency has yet to be determined, though it typically takes place a few days after the draft.

Along with Christmas Day, the NBA reportedly is considering Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Jan. 18) as a potential tip-off to the 2020-21 season. There has also been talk of a March-October schedule.

The league has already informed the Indiana Pacers that All-Star Game is highly likely to be moved from its scheduled weekend in February.

Eight teams left out of the restart have not played a game since March: The Cleveland Cavaliers, Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, Charlotte Hornets, Detroit Pistons, Minnesota Timberwolves and Atlanta Hawks. The Timberwolves own the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lakers assistant Handy among candidates for Nash's Nets staff

Brooklyn expected to pursue player favorite who helped guide Kyrie Irving during time together in Cleveland.

Sam Amico

NBA investigation of Rockets' House, female staffer also involves Chandler

Houston players allegedly allowed woman into hotel room on Disney campus, violating bubble guidelines.

Sam Amico

Bucks to offer Antetokounmpo super-max deal at start of free agency

Milwaukee star has indicated he wants to stick around for at least another season, perhaps even more.

Sam Amico

Bucks could use Bledsoe as trade chip in efforts to upgrade roster

Milwaukee looking to take next step around team star Giannis Antetokounmpo after early playoff exit.

Sam Amico

Nichols moving to sidelines for ABC broadcasts of Finals

NBA Countdown to appear before Finals games, with Doris Burke moving to role as ESPN Radio analyst.

Sam Amico

NBA investigating if Rockets' House allowed female into hotel room

Houston swingman missed Game 3 against LA Lakers; with status for Game 4 seemingly up in air.

Sam Amico

NBA first-round ratings drop 27 percent, 40 percent since 2017-18

Viewership continues to be a struggle for league, dropping even further than pre-hiatus decline.

Sam Amico

by

StrikeOut

Ex-NBA guard Billups among candidates for Pacers coaching job

Indiana search continues to grow as former Detroit champion latest to reportedly be added to list.

Sam Amico

Afflalo group latest linked to potential purchase of Timberwolves

Recently retired guard heads team that is in mix with Jimmy Haslam and others as next Wolves owner.

Sam Amico

Lakers-Rockets ratings soar for Game 2 after NHL has big day

Weekend shows league can get plenty of eyeballs if LeBron is playing, but most everything else seems to be a struggle.

Sam Amico