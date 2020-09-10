NBA informs owners next season will tip off no sooner than Christmas Day

Once this NBA season ends inside the Orlando bubble, it will be a minute (or couple months) before the next one begins.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Board of Governors were informed Wednesday that the 2020-21 season won't tip off before Dec. 25, and even that potential start date "remains fluid."

The last possible date for the Finals this season has yet to be made official, though it is believed to take place sometime around Oct. 13 or 14.

The league reportedly had been targeting Dec. 1 as a potential start date, but word is, commissioner Adam Silver and the team owners are willing to move the date to as late as possible in hopes of getting fans back in the arenas. Silver recently indicated game attendance accounts for 40 percent on the NBA's revenue.

Meanwhile, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the NBA is now targeting Nov. 18 as the date of the annual draft, something Charania confirmed a day later. The draft was originally scheduled for Oct. 16.

A start date for the opening of free agency has yet to be determined, though it typically takes place a few days after the draft.

Along with Christmas Day, the NBA reportedly is considering Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Jan. 18) as a potential tip-off to the 2020-21 season. There has also been talk of a March-October schedule.

The league has already informed the Indiana Pacers that All-Star Game is highly likely to be moved from its scheduled weekend in February.

Eight teams left out of the restart have not played a game since March: The Cleveland Cavaliers, Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, Charlotte Hornets, Detroit Pistons, Minnesota Timberwolves and Atlanta Hawks. The Timberwolves own the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.