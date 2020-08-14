AllCavs
Complete NBA first-round playoff and broadcast schedule revealed

Sam Amico

Most of the seeds have been determined and the real thing is about to begin. Or at least, as real as it can get under the circumstances.

No matter how you spin it, the NBA playoff schedule is here, with all but one matchup already final. And that matchup is the Los Angeles Lakers and whoever wins the Western Conference play-in game (Portland, San Antonio, Memphis and Phoenix are the options).

It all starts Monday afternoon, with Game 1 between the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz. 

“It’s a really good matchup," Nuggets center Nikola Jokic said. "It’s always kind of tough between us and them. It’s going to be a really interesting series. We have issues with just about everything. It will come down to how we will manage to hide them.”

It isn't scheduled to end until the last possible days of a Finals Game 7 on Oct. 13. All of it, of course, taking place inside the bubble on the NBA's Disney campus.

The complete first-round schedule is below (all times EST):

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Milwaukee vs. No. 8 Orlando

  • Game 1: Tuesday, 1:30 p.m. (TNT)
  • Game 2: Thursday, 6 p.m. (ESPN)
  • Game 3: Aug. 22, 1:30 p.m. (TNT)
  • Game 4: Aug. 24, 1:30 p.m. (NBATV)
  • Game 5: Aug. 26, TBD
  • Game 6: Aug. 28, TBD
  • Game 7: Aug 30, TBD

No. 2 Toronto vs. No. 7 Brooklyn

  • Game 1: Monday, 4 p.m. (ESPN)
  • Game 2: Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. (NBATV)
  • Game 3: Aug. 21, 1:30 p.m. (NBA TV)
  • Game 4: Aug. 23, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
  • Game 5: Aug. 25, TBD
  • Game 6: Aug. 27, TBD (ESPN)
  • Game 7: Aug. 29, TBD (TNT)

No. 3 Boston vs. No. 6 Philadelphia

  • Game 1: Monday, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
  • Game 2: Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
  • Game 3: Aug. 21, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
  • Game 4: Aug. 23, 1 p.m. (ABC)
  • Game 5: Aug. 25, TBD
  • Game 6: Aug. 27, TBD (ESPN)
  • Game 7: Aug. 29, TBD (TNT)

No. 4-5 Miami vs. No. 4-5 Indiana (seed not yet determined)

  • Game 1: Tuesday, 4 p.m. (TNT)
  • Game 2: Thursday, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
  • Game 3: Aug. 22, 3:30 p.m. (TNT)
  • Game 4: Aug. 24, 6:30 (TNT)
  • Game 5: Aug. 26, TBD
  • Game 6: Aug. 28, TBD
  • Game 7: Aug. 30, TBD

Western Conference

No. 1 Los Angeles Lakers vs. Play-in winner

  • Game 1: Tuesday, 9 p.m. (TNT)
  • Game 2: Thursday, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
  • Game 3: Aug. 22, 8:30 p.m. (ABC)
  • Game 4: Aug. 24, 9 p.m. (TNT)
  • Game 5: Aug. 26, TBD
  • Game 6: Aug. 28, TBD
  • Game 7: Aug. 30, TBD

No. 2 L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas

  • Game 1: Monday, 9 p.m. (ESPN)
  • Game 2: Wednesday, 9 p.m. (TNT)
  • Game 3: Aug. 21, 9 p.m. (TNT)
  • Game 4: Aug. 23, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)
  • Game 5: Aug. 25, TBD
  • Game 6: Aug. 27, TBD
  • Game 7: Aug. 29, TBD

No. 3 Denver vs. No. 6 Utah

  • Game 1: Monday, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
  • Game 2: Wednesday, 4 p.m. (TNT)
  • Game 3: Aug. 21, 4 p.m. (TNT)
  • Game 4: Aug. 23, 9 p.m. (TNT)
  • Game 5: Aug. 25, TBD
  • Game 6: Aug. 27, TBD
  • Game 7: Aug. 29, TBD

No. 4-5 Oklahoma City vs. No. 4-5 Houston (seed hasn't been determined)

  • Game 1: Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
  • Game 2: Thursday, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
  • Game 3: Aug. 22, 6 p.m. (ESPN)
  • Game 4: Aug. 24, 4 p.m. (TNT)
  • Game 5: Aug. 26, TBD
  • Game 6: Aug. 28, TBD
  • Game 7: Aug. 30, TBD
