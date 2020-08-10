NBA considering March as option for start to 2020-21 season

The NBA is weighing a March-to-October schedule for the 2020-21 season if a solution to controlling the coronavirus seems close, as relayed by SportsMedia Watch.

This season is scheduled to end no later than Oct. 13. Next season could start as soon as early December, or MLK Day in mid-January, or even as late as March. (The current plan is for Dec. 1.)

Either way, an internal document obtained by the Morning Consult offered four 2020-21 scheduling scenarios in all.

That included one scenario in which the NBA "would push the start of next season back to March if there is a path to a coronavirus vaccine or therapeutic treatment," that would allow teams to have fans in home arenas, per the report.

There could also be multiple "pods" hosting games -- or several bubble locations. Right now, the league's focus is on finishing this season.

And the target date for next season remains Dec. 1, as noted by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Teams have begun to model options "that include a few thousand fans to buildings filled closer to capacity" for next season, Wojnarowski reported.

In the event the league doesn't feel that fans can safely return to arenas, Wojnarowski added, it may consider having them play games at their practice facilities or at neutral sites in 2020-21.

"NBA teams could move operations to other league cities -- or more likely, non-NBA markets -- that could allow for paying customers," Wojnarowski wrote.

But contingency plans are in place as coronvirus fears continue to dominate the news cycle.