NBA 2K21 arrives to mixed response from players and fans

Sam Amico

As is almost always the case, NBA 2K generally arrives with lots of buzz, and with gamers being forced to spend more time at home than usual, NBA 2K21 seemed to blow the previous buzz out of the solar system.

But so far, reviews have been mixed.

As you know, a lot of those leaving the reviews are the players themselves. The loudest complaints surround the new shooting system.

It got so bad that NBA 2K Gameplay Director Mike Wang felt a need to address any shooting glitches via his Twitter account.

Oh, and here's nothing new -- fans and players complained about several of the players ratings, with the most notable being Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal.

It's bad enough that Beal's career season didn't do enough to land him in the All-Star Game. It also somehow dropped him from a rating of 89 at the end of the season to 88 in 2K21.

"As for why Beal got worse from the last time he played, in March, is unclear," wrote Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington. "Perhaps that is accounting for his right shoulder injury, which ended his 2019-20 season before the Wizards went to Orlando for the restart."

Overall, though, things aren't all bad. NBA 2K21 has also received some praise, particularly when it comes to the lifelike details and new neighborhood in Career mode.

"We’ll still need time to hit every corner of what NBA 2K21 has to offer," wrote Brandon Ridgely of Real Sport. "After exploring all of the newest features, once again it levels up on the previous year – and dangles the carrot of more content to come."

