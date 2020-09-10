SI.com
AllCavs
Sixers 'seriously' exploring idea of pursing Thunder's Paul

Sam Amico

Add the Philadelphia 76ers to the teams that reportedly have an interest in Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul.

At least, that's the latest from Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, who cited multiple sources in reporting that the 76ers have "seriously debated the idea" of pursuing a trade for Paul.

The 76ers are looking to shake things up a little after getting swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. They are also in the midst of a coaching search.

Along with that, they may be moving Ben Simmons to forward on a more regular basis --opening the door for a new starting point guard.

Paul, 35, and the Thunder just completed a surprising run to the playoffs, losing in seven games to the Houston Rockets in the first round.

The Thunder have parted ways with coach Billy Donovan, a move that leads many to believe that they are headed for an all-out rebuild.

Paul, 35, is coming off an excellent season. The problem for potential trade partners is the fact he's due to make around in $41 million in 2020-21, and has a player option for $44 million the season after that.

Recent rumors suggest the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks could also potentially pursue Paul this offseason.

