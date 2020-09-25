Sixers could explore idea of reuniting D'Antoni and Rockets' Harden

The idea of a Mike D'Antoni and James Harden being back together again may appeal to the Philadelphia 76ers in their coaching search, according to John Clark of NBC Philadelphia.

D'Antoni is said to be drawing strong interest from the Sixers. He recently stepped down after four years as coach of the Houston Rockets -- and All-Star scoring whiz Harden.

"I’m hearing one of the reasons along with coaching that Sixers have a lot of interest in Mike D’Antoni is feeling with some in organization that he could help lure James Harden to Philly," Clark reported.

Harden, 31, signed a four-year contract extension in 2017.

Several opposing execs recently spoke to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report and questioned the fit of Harden and Russell Westbrook, suggesting that perhaps one should be moved.

"Everything should be on the table, including moving Harden," Pincus quoted an Eastern Conference executive as saying.

Former Cleveland Cavaliers coach and current Los Angeles Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue is also said to be a strong candidate for the 76ers vacancy, as well as the one D'Antoni left behind with the Rockets.

But as Kevin O'Connor of the Ringer reported, talk of D'Antoni joining the 76ers are beginning to intensify.

Along with the Rockets, D'Antoni has coached the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks. He was also an assistant under former 76ers coach Brett Brown during the 2015-16 season.

Overall, D'Antoni has compiled a 718-555 record during the regular season, but is just 54-56 in the playoffs.