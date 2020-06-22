AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Former NBA guard Harrison nearing deal in Greece

Sam Amico

Free agent guard Aaron Harrison is nearing agreement on a two-year contract with Greek club Olympiacos, according to Nikos Varlas of Eurohoops.net.

Harrison, 25, is 6-foot-5 and went undrafted out of Kentucky in 2015. He has spent time in the NBA with the Charlotte Hornets and Dallas Mavericks, averaging 6.7 points in nine appearances in the 2017-18 season.

He has also played for Greensboro, Reno and Delaware of the G League, and has been with Galatasaray of Turkey since 2018.

Harrison is also a target of CSKA Moscow, Varlas reported, adding that a final decision is expected by the end of the week.

His twin brother, Andrew Harrison, has played for the Memphis Grizzlies, Cleveland Cavaliers and New Orleans Pelicans.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ashe recipient Love vows to remain vocal even when 'silence feels safer'

Cavaliers power forward and former NBA champion honored for his work focused on mental health.

Sam Amico

Rose, Booth begin duties as NBA VPs of basketball operations

Former pro players had been working in front offices of Detroit Pistons and New Orleans Pelicans.

Sam Amico

Bertans giving up on Wizards to focus on own free agency

Washington forward having career year, wants to avoid injury as he heads into what should be profitable offseason.

Sam Amico

Former Cavs, Lakers coach Brown to interview for Knicks job

Warriors associate head coach reportedly on New York's long list of candidates.

Sam Amico

Grizzlies to retain veteran forward Tolliver

Memphis keeping experienced big man, signed to 10-day deal prior to hiatus.

Sam Amico

Remembering Len Bias: The greatest NBA player who never was

Former Maryland great was ready to take his game to the defending champion Boston Celtics ... then tragedy struck.

Sam Amico

by

Tonka1968

Israeli club fined after ex-NBA center Stoudemire breaks quarantine

Veteran free agent big man accused of breaking Winner League quarantine on two occasions.

Sam Amico

Former NBA guard Jenkins agrees to deal with Olympiacos

Veteran free agent has spent time with Warriors and 76ers, as well playing professionally overseas.

Sam Amico

Free agent big man Poythress under consideration in Greece

Former Kentucky standout has spent time with Pacers, 76ers and Hawks, as well as in G League.

Sam Amico

NBA lays off multitude of behind-the-scenes employees

Events staff, ticketing and business personnel among those affected

Sam Amico