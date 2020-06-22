Former NBA guard Harrison nearing deal in Greece

Free agent guard Aaron Harrison is nearing agreement on a two-year contract with Greek club Olympiacos, according to Nikos Varlas of Eurohoops.net.

Harrison, 25, is 6-foot-5 and went undrafted out of Kentucky in 2015. He has spent time in the NBA with the Charlotte Hornets and Dallas Mavericks, averaging 6.7 points in nine appearances in the 2017-18 season.

He has also played for Greensboro, Reno and Delaware of the G League, and has been with Galatasaray of Turkey since 2018.

Harrison is also a target of CSKA Moscow, Varlas reported, adding that a final decision is expected by the end of the week.

His twin brother, Andrew Harrison, has played for the Memphis Grizzlies, Cleveland Cavaliers and New Orleans Pelicans.