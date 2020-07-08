AllCavs
Free agent guard Harrison officially signs in Greece

Sam Amico

Free agent guard Aaron Harrison has officially signed with Greek club Olympiacos, the team announced in a press release.

Per Nikos Varlas of Eurohoops.net, the deal is for two years.

Harrison, 25, is 6-foot-5 and went undrafted out of Kentucky in 2015. He has spent time in the NBA with the Charlotte Hornets and Dallas Mavericks, averaging 6.7 points in nine appearances during the 2017-18 season.

He has also played for Greensboro, Reno and Delaware of the G League, and has been with Galatasaray of Turkey since 2018.

Harrison was also a target of CSKA Moscow, Varlas reported.

His twin brother, Andrew Harrison, has played for the Memphis Grizzlies, Cleveland Cavaliers and New Orleans Pelicans.

Portland's Damian Lillard will wear message "How Many More?" on back of jersey in Orlando

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has continued to build a stellar NBA career this season.

Cameron Fields

Nets reportedly eyeing free agent forward Johnson

Well-traveled veteran said to be "prime target" as season scheduled to resume in Orlando at end of month.

Sam Amico

Former No. 2 pick Williams agrees to contract with Spanish club

Free agent forward finds new hoops home after being heavily recruited by multiple international teams.

Sam Amico

Knicks to interview Bulls lead assistant Fleming

Another name added to exhaustive coaching search, as New York reportedly aims to make decision by end of month.

Sam Amico

Nets considering veteran forward Thomas as substitute player

Brooklyn seeking help as it gears up for NBA's return at Walt Disney World in Orlando at end of month.

Sam Amico

Former G League MVP Brown drawing strong interest in Turkey

Free agent guard spent last season in Serbia, is said to be looking for NBA return.

Sam Amico

Nuggets promote ex-NBA center Booth to general manager role

Denver makes it official with announcement from president of basketball operations Tim Connelly.

Sam Amico

Sixers' Embiid says he doubts everyone will follow rules in NBA 'bubble'

Philadelphia center expresses concerns about league's restart in Orlando at end of month.

Sam Amico

Free agent big man Happ finalizing deal with Italian club

Former Wisconsin standout apparently set to return for another run overseas.

Sam Amico

Veteran swingman Delfino lands new deal in Italy

Former NBA first-round pick continues to land free agent contracts overseas.

Sam Amico