Free agent guard Harrison officially signs in Greece

Free agent guard Aaron Harrison has officially signed with Greek club Olympiacos, the team announced in a press release.

Per Nikos Varlas of Eurohoops.net, the deal is for two years.

Harrison, 25, is 6-foot-5 and went undrafted out of Kentucky in 2015. He has spent time in the NBA with the Charlotte Hornets and Dallas Mavericks, averaging 6.7 points in nine appearances during the 2017-18 season.

He has also played for Greensboro, Reno and Delaware of the G League, and has been with Galatasaray of Turkey since 2018.

Harrison was also a target of CSKA Moscow, Varlas reported.

His twin brother, Andrew Harrison, has played for the Memphis Grizzlies, Cleveland Cavaliers and New Orleans Pelicans.