Free agent forward White agrees to deal in Greece

Sam Amico

Former Washington Wizards second-round draft pick Aaron White has agreed to a one-year contract with Panathinaikos, the Greek club announced.

White, 27, is 6-foot-9 and was selected by the Wizards with the 49th overall pick in 2015. His draft rights were traded to the Brooklyn Nets a few weeks later, but White headed overseas. 

He spent the following summer with the Wizards' summer league team.

White, 27, played college ball at Iowa following a standout career at Strongsville (Ohio) High School.

He has spent his entire pro career overseas, with stints in Germany, Italy, Russia, Germany and Spain.

New big man Bell: Cavaliers were always on my radar

Cleveland freee-agent pickup tells The Athletic that playing hard may be his greatest strength.

Sam Amico

Former Cavs pick Macvan joins Partizan as advisor after retiring

Veteran power forward spent entire career overseas, moving into front office role with Serbian club.

Sam Amico

Lillard only needs two more threes to break own single-season Blazers record

Damian Lillard could break one of his own Blazers records on Thursday.

Cameron Fields

Dribbles: Lakers' icy cold shooting cause for concern

Perimeter woes continue as LeBron James and Lakers fall to .500 on Disney campus in blowout loss to Thunder.

Sam Amico

NBC Sports regionals may no longer use NBA sideline reporters

Regional networks already being greatly impacted by massive round of NBCUniversal layoffs.

Sam Amico

Analyst: Lakers clinching of top seed in West means 'absolutely nothing'

Lakers back on top of Western Conference, but will it translate to another title without home-court advantage?

Sam Amico

Pacific Division Notes: Suns, Clippers, Warriors

Believe it or not, Phoenix showing it belongs in Orlando bubble with move toward playoffs.

Sam Amico

All 346 players inside NBA bubble test negative for coronavirus yet again

League receives more good news following latest round of testing on Disney campus.

Sam Amico

Central Division Notes: Cavaliers, Pistons, Bulls

Cleveland, Detroit and Chicago among eight teams that await draft and other dates on offseason calendar.

Sam Amico

Former Toledo standout Jackson signs first pro contract

Garfield High School product lands deal with Macedonian club.

Sam Amico