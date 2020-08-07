Free agent forward White agrees to deal in Greece

Former Washington Wizards second-round draft pick Aaron White has agreed to a one-year contract with Panathinaikos, the Greek club announced.

White, 27, is 6-foot-9 and was selected by the Wizards with the 49th overall pick in 2015. His draft rights were traded to the Brooklyn Nets a few weeks later, but White headed overseas.

He spent the following summer with the Wizards' summer league team.

White, 27, played college ball at Iowa following a standout career at Strongsville (Ohio) High School.

He has spent his entire pro career overseas, with stints in Germany, Italy, Russia, Germany and Spain.