ABC scheduled to televise NBA Draft

Sam Amico

For the first time in history, ABC is scheduled to carry the NBA Draft, but whether that's still the case is a mystery.

The 2020 draft is scheduled for June 25 -- but the date will undoubtedly change with the entire league calendar shifting because of the coronavirus pandemic. ABC was to simulcast the draft with ESPN.

While no official postponement has been announced, it's believed the draft will be held sometime in September, regardless of whether the league is able to resume the 2019-20 season (as it is clearly determined to do).

ABC is also home to the NBA Finals. Both ABC and ESPN are owned by Disney, and ESPN is expected to carry the draft regardless of when it is held. ESPN, TNT and TBS have each broadcast the draft since it began regularly being televised in the 1980s.

As noted by Sports Media Watch, ESPN and ABC simulcast the NFL Draft, with ABC's production tailored to non-sports fans.

The NBA postponed both the draft lottery and pre-draft combine, originally scheduled for earlier in May.

