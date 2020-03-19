AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Silver: NBA Games In Empty Arenas One Option Under Consideration

Sam Amico

At some point, the NBA will resume play again. 

Whether that means completing this season or just waiting until the next depends on a number of factors, according to NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

"What are the conditions we need for the league to restart? I would say I'm looking at three different things," Silver told ESPN's Rachel Nichols in a wide-ranging interview. 

"One is, when can we restart and operate as we've known it with 19,000 fans in buildings?

"Option two is, should we consider restarting without fans, and what would that mean? Because, presumably, if we had a group of players, and staff around them, and you could test them and follow some sort of protocol, doctors and health officials may say it's safe to play."

Silver sad the final possibility is a televised charity game.

"A third option that we are looking at now ... the impact on the national psyche of having no sports programming on television," he said. "And one of the things we've been asking is, are there conditions in which a group of players could compete -- maybe it's for a giant fundraiser or just the collective good of the people -- where you take a subset of players and, is there a protocol where they can be tested and quarantined and isolated in some way, and they could compete against one another?

"People are stuck at home, and I think they need a diversion. They need to be entertained."

But back to the second option. There have been reports that not only might the NBA return without fans, but it could do so by utilizing G-League facilities.

"As I look at the options, maybe we can do this incrementally, and the first step isn't games with thousands of people in the arenas, but maybe it is just games," Silver said. "Something I've always said is 99 percent of people consume our game through some sort of media platform. It's only a tiny percentage of fans who get to see our games in arenas. 

"So those fans who watch on television, or whatever device they have, are fans just like people in the arena. Maybe through new kinds of technology there are ways fans can be virtual and react to plays and make noise in the arena."

Sam Amico covers the NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBA Commissioner Silver Open To Permanent Shift In League Calendar

League officials, team owners have been discussing the possibility of starting and ending season later.

Sam Amico

Silver Hopeful, Suggests Tourney To Qualify For NBA Playoffs Possible

NBA commissioner staying optimistic that things season can be completed, presumably by end of summer.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers' Love: Nothing Unites Us Like A Common Enemy

Cleveland power forward is making the rounds in speaking about the importance of staying connected.

Sam Amico

NBA To Scrap Draft Lottery And Pre-Draft Combine?

With college basketball canceled and NBA on hold, draft prospects will have to wait longer to determine next steps this season.

Sam Amico

Former NBA Players Return To China As CBA Prepares To Resume

Ty Lawson, Jeremy Lin and Donatas Motejiunas among those making their way back to Chinese Basketball Association.

Sam Amico

Lakers Instruct Players To Self-Quarantine For 14 Days

LA was last team to play Nets, who had four players test positive for COVID-19.

Sam Amico

Four Members Of Nets Test Positive For COVID-19

Team tested players over weekend, according to report.

Sam Amico

Teams Deciding On Season-Ticket Renewals As NBA At Financial Standstill

League and teams trying to determine next steps in terms of both basketball and business.

Sam Amico

Silver, NBA Owners Set For Another Conference Call

Board of Governors expected to discuss multiple possibilities as league continues hiatus.

Sam Amico

Could NBA Hold Games In G-League Arenas Upon Return?

League said to be bouncing around idea of potentially playing in empty affiliate buildings.

Sam Amico