AmicoHoops
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Silver's tone takes somber turn in discussing chances of resuming NBA season

Sam Amico

Adam Silver's tone during a conference call with reporters said all you need to know about the possibility of resuming the NBA season, according to Chris Mannix of SI.com.

Silver made it fairly clear that he nor the league overall have enough information to know whether or not to move forward.

"We are not in a position to make any decisions,” the NBA commissioner said after a video conference with all 30 team owners. “And it’s unclear when we will be."

Silver suggested earlier this month that the league is exploring the possibility of playing in a centralized location. In that scenario, games would be held in empty arenas.

But that is merely an idea, and like everything else, remains in doubt as the world waits out the coronavirus pandemic.

“In terms of bubble-like concepts (of playing in a central location), many of them have been proposed to us, and we’ve only listened,” Silver said. “We’re not seriously engaged yet in that type of environment.”

The NBA suspended operations March 11. There has been talk the league will wait until July for a re-start in order to complete the season. 

Silver recently told TNT's Ernie Johnson the league won't know anything about the next steps before May. Now, it may have to wait until longer than even that.

"I don’t mean to send any signals about the likelihood or not of restarting the season,” Silver said. “All I can say is we’re still at a point where we don’t have enough information to make a decision. I know it’s frustrating. It is for me and for everyone involved in the NBA

"But I’m not in a position to answer the question. There’s still enormous uncertainty around the virus.”

Mannix is correct when he suggested that the commissioner is aware there are no easy answers.

"Silver has taken an appropriately somber tone in recent interviews," Mannix wrote. "This one, though, felt more pessimistic."

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Hickory rides high again, as "Hoosiers" voted best sports movie

Classic loosely based on Indiana high school one of three basketball movies to finish in AP top 25.

Sam Amico

by

Sam Amico

Nuggets to hire Booth as next general manager

Former NBA center to receive promotion from role as assistant GM in Denver.

Sam Amico

Bulls interview Finley for vacant general manager post

Mavericks executive and former NBA shooting guard one of four reported candidates.

Sam Amico

Silver: Still unclear when NBA will be in position to decide on season

Commissioner stresses that league remains very much on hold following meeting with Board of Governors.

Sam Amico

Seattle Notes: Relocation dreams, mock expansion draft, Garnett

Questions and hopes remain about the possibility of pro basketball returning to Seattle.

Sam Amico

Bulls president Reinsdorf remains in Boylen's corner

Chicago coach has a supporter in team president, but will that be enough to save job?

Sam Amico

First episode of Jordan documentary features hope, and hostility

"The Last Dance" to tip off Sunday on ESPN, gives glimpse in to both young and veteran Michael Jordan.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers' Love Praises First-Responders In Video Message To Ohio

Cleveland power forward says "we will get through this," reminds people of the importance of adhering to guidelines.

Sam Amico

Detroit Notes: Offseason, LaMelo, Bad Boys, Ranking The Best

Multiple key decisions await Pistons, particularly when it comes to free agency, when business finally resumes.

Sam Amico

Redraft Says Cavs' Garland Worthy Of No. 5; Moves Porter Jr. Up In Order

Cleveland rookie guards selected fifth and 11th, respectively, as ESPN picks lottery all over again.

Sam Amico