Silver's tone takes somber turn in discussing chances of resuming NBA season

Adam Silver's tone during a conference call with reporters said all you need to know about the possibility of resuming the NBA season, according to Chris Mannix of SI.com.

Silver made it fairly clear that he nor the league overall have enough information to know whether or not to move forward.

"We are not in a position to make any decisions,” the NBA commissioner said after a video conference with all 30 team owners. “And it’s unclear when we will be."

Silver suggested earlier this month that the league is exploring the possibility of playing in a centralized location. In that scenario, games would be held in empty arenas.

But that is merely an idea, and like everything else, remains in doubt as the world waits out the coronavirus pandemic.

“In terms of bubble-like concepts (of playing in a central location), many of them have been proposed to us, and we’ve only listened,” Silver said. “We’re not seriously engaged yet in that type of environment.”

The NBA suspended operations March 11. There has been talk the league will wait until July for a re-start in order to complete the season.

Silver recently told TNT's Ernie Johnson the league won't know anything about the next steps before May. Now, it may have to wait until longer than even that.

"I don’t mean to send any signals about the likelihood or not of restarting the season,” Silver said. “All I can say is we’re still at a point where we don’t have enough information to make a decision. I know it’s frustrating. It is for me and for everyone involved in the NBA

"But I’m not in a position to answer the question. There’s still enormous uncertainty around the virus.”

Mannix is correct when he suggested that the commissioner is aware there are no easy answers.

"Silver has taken an appropriately somber tone in recent interviews," Mannix wrote. "This one, though, felt more pessimistic."

