Silver: Still unclear when NBA will be in position to decide on season

The NBA remains uncertain when or if it will be able to resume the 2019-20 season, commissioner Adam Silver said following a video conference with team owners on Friday.

"We are not in a position to make any decisions and it's unclear when we will be," Silver said on a conference call with reporters.

A report from The Athletic on Thursday indicated multiple members of the NBA community were optimistic that the season will resume -- even if it starts in July and ends in October.

While Silver did nothing to refute that optimism Friday, he did make it clear that it's still much too soon to say what awaits as the world waits out the coronavirus pandemic.

"As I sit here today, there’s too much unknown to set a timeline and even too much unknown to say, ‘Here are the variables,'" Silver said. ""I would just say everything is on the table."

Silver told TNT's Ernie Johnson two weeks ago that the league won't be any closer to deciding on the season until at least May 1.

"Our revenue in essence has dropped to zero," Silver said Friday. "That has a huge financial impact on the team business and arena business."

The NBA became the first pro sports league to halt play, suspending the season March 11 after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. It is not known if any players have the virus today.

The league has floated the idea of trying to resume the season in a centralized location, in empty buildings. Las Vegas has been the city speculated on most when it comes to playing games.

