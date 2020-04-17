AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Silver: Still unclear when NBA will be in position to decide on season

Sam Amico

The NBA remains uncertain when or if it will be able to resume the 2019-20 season, commissioner Adam Silver said following a video conference with team owners on Friday.

"We are not in a position to make any decisions and it's unclear when we will be," Silver said on a conference call with reporters.

A report from The Athletic on Thursday indicated multiple members of the NBA community were optimistic that the season will resume -- even if it starts in July and ends in October.

While Silver did nothing to refute that optimism Friday, he did make it clear that it's still much too soon to say what awaits as the world waits out the coronavirus pandemic.

"As I sit here today, there’s too much unknown to set a timeline and even too much unknown to say, ‘Here are the variables,'" Silver said. ""I would just say everything is on the table." 

Silver told TNT's Ernie Johnson two weeks ago that the league won't be any closer to deciding on the season until at least May 1.

"Our revenue in essence has dropped to zero," Silver said Friday. "That has a huge financial impact on the team business and arena business."

The NBA became the first pro sports league to halt play, suspending the season March 11 after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. It is not known if any players have the virus today. 

The league has floated the idea of trying to resume the season in a centralized location, in empty buildings. Las Vegas has been the city speculated on most when it comes to playing games.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops. 

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Seattle Notes: Relocation dreams, mock expansion draft, Garnett

Questions and hopes remain about the possibility of pro basketball returning to Seattle.

Sam Amico

Bulls president Reinsdorf remains in Boylen's corner

Chicago coach has a supporter in team president, but will that be enough to save job?

Sam Amico

First episode of Jordan documentary features hope, and hostility

"The Last Dance" to tip off Sunday on ESPN, gives glimpse in to both young and veteran Michael Jordan.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers' Love Praises First-Responders In Video Message To Ohio

Cleveland power forward says "we will get through this," reminds people of the importance of adhering to guidelines.

Sam Amico

Detroit Notes: Offseason, LaMelo, Bad Boys, Ranking The Best

Multiple key decisions await Pistons, particularly when it comes to free agency, when business finally resumes.

Sam Amico

Redraft Says Cavs' Garland Worthy Of No. 5; Moves Porter Jr. Up In Order

Cleveland rookie guards selected fifth and 11th, respectively, as ESPN picks lottery all over again.

Sam Amico

Suddenly, NBA Reportedly Optimistic About Resuming Season

League's board of conference to meet via video conference to discuss possible next steps.

Sam Amico

Top Prospects Green, Todd Skipping College To Enter G League

Minor league expansion franchise will be part of NBA's professional pathway program.

Sam Amico

Pippen Says He Was Fired From Advisor Role With Bulls

Chicago legend took shot at franchise's struggles on podcast, released April 15.

Sam Amico

Lakers Notes: Free-Agent-To-Be Davis Appears Likely To Stay

Star forward clearly enjoying being in a winning situation next to superstar teammate LeBron James.

Sam Amico