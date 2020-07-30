AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Silver: Safety measures have NBA feeling confident about return

Sam Amico

NBA commissioner Adam Silver described his feelings about the league's return in a word -- "anxious."

But return the NBA will do, with two games scheduled to tip off Thursday inside the Orlando bubble on the Disney campus.

"It's not an exact science, because nobody's ever done this before," Silver told ABC's Good Morning America. 

For the NBA, it's been so far, (mostly) so good. All players inside the bubble have tested negative for the novel coronavirus for two straight weeks. That's 22 teams worth of players, and that means the bubble approach has been working.

Of course, that's only two weeks. No one can predict if this strategy will continue to be foolproof. Silver said he understands that. 

He added the league is also prepared to halt play again if the need arises.

"We have plans in place where we might pause — similar to what baseball's doing now," he said. "If we had any significant spread at all we'd immediately stop, and what we'd try to do is to track and determine where they're coming from and whether there had been a spread on campus. 

"I would say, ultimately, we would cease completely if we saw that this was spreading around the campus and something more than an isolated case was happening."

When it comes to that, the league and the players are on the same page.

"It's health and safety first," Silver said. "That's always been our guidepost going into this. We've worked very closely with the players association and all the teams on this, and we know — it's one thing we've always pointed out - that it's about relative safety at this point."

Numbers is Florida reportedly have continued to rise, and that too is something on which the NBA is keeping a watchful eye.

"When you look at the high case rates not just in Florida but around the country  we also had significant numbers of players testing positive between the time we shut down the season and when we restarted  we jokingly have said, but maybe it's not so funny, that the safest place in the world may be on this campus at Disney," Silver said. "If that were to turn out to not be the case, we certainly would stop."

The NBA playoffs are scheduled to start in mid-August, with the last possible day of the Finals set for Oct. 12.

"The word 'anxious' would describe how I feel," Silver admitted. "We've been working at this for a long time, but there is a high case rate in Florida, down in Orange County where Orlando is. 

"Having said that, we have confidence in this protocol that we designed. It's not actually a sealed 'bubble', but everyone that's on that campus is tested on a daily basis. They're taking extraordinary precautions. The only time they're not wearing masks is when they're actually playing basketball. It's to the extent that when somebody tests positive, we'll obviously track them closely. We quarantine people when they first come down. So, we think we have a plan in place that should work."

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Stoudemire, Maccabi Tel Aviv share interest in contract extension

Free agent center could sign for one more season after earning Israeli league title game MVP honors.

Sam Amico

Free agent guard Fredette expected to sign in China

Former lottery pick reportedly returning to Shanghai Sharks after completion of new contract.

Sam Amico

NBA leaning toward OTAs for eight teams left out of Orlando

Non-playoff contenders could hold group workouts, as opposed to fall league in second bubble.

Sam Amico

Davis sports goggles, says plan is to play in Lakers' return

LA star power forward was listed initially considered day-to-day, but it appears he'll be a go Thursday vs. Clippers.

Sam Amico

Free agent guard Goudelock negotiating overseas contract

Former member of Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets may be on way to another new hoops home.

Sam Amico

Former NBA center Stoudemire named MVP of Israeli title game

Maccabi Tel Aviv veteran, now 37 years old, shines near end in lifting team to championship.

Sam Amico

Sprained ankle to sideline Rockets' Gordon for about two weeks

Veteran guard to miss start of NBA return as Houston jostles for playoff positioning in Western Conference.

Sam Amico

NBA and NBPA announce zero positive COVID-19 tests for second straight week

The NBA's strict bubble protocols continue to be effective as the league nears its resumption.

Cameron Fields

Pistons buy Suns' G-League affiliate, will move franchise to Detroit

Pistons to end relationship with hybrid affiliate Grand Rapids Drive following 2020-21 season.

Sam Amico

Mavericks, Timberwolves expected to pursue Campazzo

Argentinian point guard has been on NBA radar for a while, may finally be ready to make move.

Sam Amico