Silver: Safety measures have NBA feeling confident about return

NBA commissioner Adam Silver described his feelings about the league's return in a word -- "anxious."

But return the NBA will do, with two games scheduled to tip off Thursday inside the Orlando bubble on the Disney campus.

"It's not an exact science, because nobody's ever done this before," Silver told ABC's Good Morning America.

For the NBA, it's been so far, (mostly) so good. All players inside the bubble have tested negative for the novel coronavirus for two straight weeks. That's 22 teams worth of players, and that means the bubble approach has been working.

Of course, that's only two weeks. No one can predict if this strategy will continue to be foolproof. Silver said he understands that.

He added the league is also prepared to halt play again if the need arises.

"We have plans in place where we might pause — similar to what baseball's doing now," he said. "If we had any significant spread at all we'd immediately stop, and what we'd try to do is to track and determine where they're coming from and whether there had been a spread on campus.

"I would say, ultimately, we would cease completely if we saw that this was spreading around the campus and something more than an isolated case was happening."

When it comes to that, the league and the players are on the same page.

"It's health and safety first," Silver said. "That's always been our guidepost going into this. We've worked very closely with the players association and all the teams on this, and we know — it's one thing we've always pointed out - that it's about relative safety at this point."

Numbers is Florida reportedly have continued to rise, and that too is something on which the NBA is keeping a watchful eye.

"When you look at the high case rates not just in Florida but around the country — we also had significant numbers of players testing positive between the time we shut down the season and when we restarted — we jokingly have said, but maybe it's not so funny, that the safest place in the world may be on this campus at Disney," Silver said. "If that were to turn out to not be the case, we certainly would stop."

The NBA playoffs are scheduled to start in mid-August, with the last possible day of the Finals set for Oct. 12.

"The word 'anxious' would describe how I feel," Silver admitted. "We've been working at this for a long time, but there is a high case rate in Florida, down in Orange County where Orlando is.

"Having said that, we have confidence in this protocol that we designed. It's not actually a sealed 'bubble', but everyone that's on that campus is tested on a daily basis. They're taking extraordinary precautions. The only time they're not wearing masks is when they're actually playing basketball. It's to the extent that when somebody tests positive, we'll obviously track them closely. We quarantine people when they first come down. So, we think we have a plan in place that should work."