Silver Hopeful, Suggests Tourney To Qualify For NBA Playoffs Possible

Commissioner Adam Silver said he hopes the NBA will be able to finish the season despite the global coronavirus outbreak.

Silver was speaking during a lengthy interview with ESPN's Rachel Nichols, who asked Silver how things will be handled if play cannot resume.

"I'm not there yet," Silver said. "We'll figure it out. I hope I'm not just in denial, but I'm just not there yet."

The NBA was the first pro sports league to announce a positive text for one of its players. It now has a total of seven known players with the virus.

Still, the commissioner is keeping hope alive.

Among the many things being discussed is playing the final months of the season in empty arenas, perhaps even utilizing G-League facilities to do so. Some say the league is preparing to begin again as late as the middle of July.

"I'm optimistic by nature, and I want to believe that we're going to be able to salvage at least some portions of this season," he told Nichols. "I would say we have done new and creative things in the past -- we experimented with this year's All-Star Game with a unique ending.

"We've talked about play-in tournaments for going into the playoffs. There may be other things we can do with the format."

