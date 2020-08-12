Free agent guard Thomas agrees to another overseas contract

Free agent guard/forward Adonis Thomas has agreed to a contract with Kazakh club Astana, according to Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.

Thomas, 27, is 6-foot-6 and went undrafted out of Memphis is 2013. He appeared in a total of six NBA games in 2013-14 with the Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers. He has also spent time in the G League with the Springfield Armour and Grand Rapids Drive.

Other than that, Thomas has spent the majority of his career overseas, including runs in Italy, Germany, Turkey and France.

He was named a G League All-Star in 2015. He also played in The Basketball Tournament as a member of Blue Zoo in 2017.