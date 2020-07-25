NBA insider Wojnarowski: I regret sending email to U.S. senator

NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski said he regrets sending an email that led to his two-week unpaid leave and understands ESPN reasons for suspending him.

“I regretted sending that email,” Wojnarowski told Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. “I have not made a habit of doing that, but I sent that one and I regret it.”

Wojnarowski was suspended after responding to a mass email from Missouri Republican senator Josh Hawley, who has repeatedly questioned the NBA's relationship with China and the media's lack of coverage on the issue.

Wojnarowski's reply read "F*** you" and was sent via his ESPN email address. Hawley took a screenshot of the response and tweeted it out -- leading to rebuke from ESPN and a tweeted apology from Wojnarowski.

What followed was a two-week suspension of Wojnarowski, widely considered the NBA's top newsbreaker.

“I understood the decision they made,” Wojnarowski told Marchand. “I accept it. I left them no choice. You can’t do what I did and not expect there to be consequences.”

Wojnarowski returned to work Friday. While there was no official announcement, the fact he was back on the job became evident shortly after 5 p.m. EST, when he broke the news that Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis suffered a foot injury and would be leaving the NBA's restart in Orlando.

Less than 24 hours later, Wojnarowski became the first to report that the New York Knicks are finalizing a deal to hire Tom Thibodeau as their next coach.

Wojnarowski, 51, is expected to join other media members on the Disney campus before NBA games officially begin again at the end of next week. He reportedly has reached out to Hawley's office but has yet to hear back.

“I’m far more comfortable reporting the news, trying to break the news than being the news,” Wojnarowski told Marchand. “I take pride in always letting the story be the news and letting the league be the news. My action caused me to be the news and I regret that.”