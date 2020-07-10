AllCavs
Wojnarowski email to U.S. senator reportedly under review by ESPN

Sam Amico

An email from the account of prominent ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski to a United States senator has caused quite a stir across the Internet.

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri tweeted out a screenshot of a response from Wojnarowski to a mass email in which Hawley criticized the NBA for "kowtowing to Beijing and refusing to support U.S. military and law enforcement."

Wojnarowski's response contained just two words: "F*** you."

An hour after the news came to light, Wojnarowski issued an apology on Twitter.

"I was disrespectful and I made a regrettable mistake," Wojnarowski wrote. "I'm sorry for the way I handled myself and I am reaching out to Senator Hawley to apologize directly. I also need to apologize to my ESPN colleagues because I know my actions were unacceptable and should not reflect on any of them."

Hawley is a Republican and made a point of mentioning the increasingly popular website Outkick, largely considered a conservative-based sports site, founded by Clay Travis. Popular columnist Jason Whitlock, formerly of ESPN and FOX Sports, is a partner and writes for the site.

Travis tweeted out a link to an Outkick post on the Wojnarowski tweet, saying the site has reached out to both a Wojnarowski representative and ESPN for comment.

Whitlock also addressed the tweet.

Meanwhile, Washington Post sports media reporter Ben Strauss tweeted that he asked ESPN about Wojnarowski's email to Hawley. "Spokesman said it appears to be real and ESPN is looking into it," Strauss wrote.

Wojnarowski is widely considered the NBA's top newsbreaker, and among the top newsbreakers in the history of sports. His Twitter account has 4 million followers.

