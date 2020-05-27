Ex-NBA big man Williams talking contract extension in Russia

Former NBA power forward/center Alan Williams is in advanced talks with Russian club Lokomotiv Kuban about a contract extension, according to Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.

Williams, 27, is 6-foot-8 and spent time with the Phoenix Suns (2016-18) and Brooklyn Nets (2018-19).

He has also played in the G League and in China after going undrafted out of UC Santa Barbara in 2015.

Williams' father, Cody Sr., is a Justice of the Peace for Maricopa County in Arizona. His mother, Jeri, is the chief of police in Phoenix.