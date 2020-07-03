Former Suns forward Peters closing in on deal in Spain

Free agent forward Alec Peters is in advanced talks on a contract with Spanish club Baskonia, according to international basketball writer Chema de Lucas.

Peters, 25, was released by Turkish club Anadolu Efes earlier this week.

He is 6-foot-9 and was selected by the Phoenix Suns in the second round of the 2017 draft (No. 54 overall).

He appeared in 20 games with the Suns in 2017-18, averaging 4.1 points. Most of that season was spent with the Northern Arizona Suns of the G League, where Peters compiled averages of 17.6 points and 7.1 rebounds.

He then moved on to CSKA Moscow of Russia, before signing with Anadolu Efes last July.

Peters was named Horizon League Player of the Year as a senior at Valparaiso in 2017.