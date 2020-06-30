Former Suns forward Peters released by Turkish club

American forward Alec Peters has been released by Turkish club Anadolu Efes, opening a potential return to the NBA.

Peters, 25, is 6-foot-9 and was selected by the Phoenix Suns in the second round of the 2017 draft (No. 54 overall).

He appeared in 20 games with the Suns in 2017-18, averaging 4.1 points. He spent most of that season with the Northern Arizona Suns of the G League, compiling averages of 17.6 points and 7.1 rebounds.

He then moved on to CSKA Moscow of Russia, before signing with Anadolu Efes last July.

Peters was named Horizon League Player of the Year as a senior at Valparaiso in 2017.