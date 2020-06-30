AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Former Suns forward Peters released by Turkish club

Sam Amico

American forward Alec Peters has been released by Turkish club Anadolu Efes, opening a potential return to the NBA.

Peters, 25, is 6-foot-9 and was selected by the Phoenix Suns in the second round of the 2017 draft (No. 54 overall).

He appeared in 20 games with the Suns in 2017-18, averaging 4.1 points. He spent most of that season with the Northern Arizona Suns of the G League, compiling averages of 17.6 points and 7.1 rebounds.

He then moved on to CSKA Moscow of Russia, before signing with Anadolu Efes last July.

Peters was named Horizon League Player of the Year as a senior at Valparaiso in 2017.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wizards GM: Beal, others currently all a go for Orlando

Free agent Davis Bertans lone opt-out as Washington aims to qualify for playoffs when NBA resumes.

Sam Amico

NBA refusing to allow mandatory OTAs for teams left out of Orlando return

The eight teams that have already completed season must continue to keep all workouts voluntary.

Sam Amico

Silver talks restart, reiterates NBA's plans to forge ahead if cases stay 'isolated'

League still discussing plans to put social justice messages on back of jerseys, considering broadcast delays

Sam Amico

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard will be one of three NBA 2K21 cover athletes

Damian Lillard has joined fellow greats like LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo in becoming an NBA 2K cover athlete.

Cameron Fields

Teams not invited to Disney still hoping for chance to play ... somewhere

Union director Michele Roberts says "conversations can be had" to give teams left out of Orlando some run.

Sam Amico

Trail Blazers to sign G-League standout Adams

Portland replacing veteran forward Trevor Ariza with promising ex-Wisconsin Herd point guard.

Sam Amico

Cavs convert Wade's two-way contract to standard deal

Sam Amico

by

Nil0

Fred VanVleet likes the Raptors' chances repeating as champs during Orlando restart

Fred VanVleet, a four-year guard, is arguably the Raptors' third-best player behind Pascal Siakam and Kyle Lowry.

Cameron Fields

Cavaliers sign Bell ahead of important offseason of decisions

Cleveland fills out roster (for now) with big man who has spent time with three other teams.

Sam Amico

Lakers adding free agent guard Smith to roster for NBA restart

Sam Amico