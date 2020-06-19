AllCavs
Free agent big man Poythress under consideration in Greece

Sam Amico

Greek club Olympiacos is "strongly considering" signing NBA free agent forward/center Alex Poythress, according to Nikos Varlas of Eurohoops.net.

Poythress is 6-foot-9 and went undrafterd out of Kentucky in 2016. He has spent time in the NBA with the Indiana Pacers, Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks, and also had a stint in the G League.

Olympiacos' interest in Poythress "is strongly related to Sasha Vezenkov’s extension case, whose contract with the Reds ends this summer," Varlas reported.

Poythress was named Gatorade High School Player of the Year in Tennessee in 2012, then played four seasons at the University of Kentucky.

Former NBA guard Jenkins agrees to deal with Olympiacos

Veteran free agent has spent time with Warriors and 76ers, as well playing professionally overseas.

Sam Amico

Israeli club fined after ex-NBA center Stoudemire breaks quarantine

Veteran free agent big man accused of breaking Winner League quarantine on two occasions.

Sam Amico

NBA lays off multitude of behind-the-scenes employees

Events staff, ticketing and business personnel among those affected

Sam Amico

Amico: Knicks, kings of messing up, must get coaching hire right

New president Leon Rose latest to try to rescue New York from pro basketball's ashes.

Sam Amico

Spurs assistant Hardy to interview for Knicks coaching gig

List of candidates continues to grow as New York aims to return to relevancy.

Sam Amico

Former Tennessee standout Punter signs with Olimpia Milano

Shooting guard becomes third American player to sign with Italian club this offseason.

Sam Amico

Pistons name Thunder's Weaver new general manager

Longtime Oklahoma City front-office man has been with Utah Jazz and Syracuse as well.

Sam Amico

Delany latest name to surface in Knicks' search for coach

Orlando Magic assistant among those expected to interview for vacancy in New York.

Sam Amico

Knicks plan to interview 76ers assistant Udoka in coaching search

Longtime Spurs assistant has been making rounds for head-coaching jobs over past two offseasons.

Sam Amico

Oubre Jr. to remain sidelined for Suns during season's return

Phoenix forward was putting together career year prior to knee surgery in March.

Sam Amico