Free agent big man Poythress under consideration in Greece

Greek club Olympiacos is "strongly considering" signing NBA free agent forward/center Alex Poythress, according to Nikos Varlas of Eurohoops.net.

Poythress is 6-foot-9 and went undrafterd out of Kentucky in 2016. He has spent time in the NBA with the Indiana Pacers, Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks, and also had a stint in the G League.

Olympiacos' interest in Poythress "is strongly related to Sasha Vezenkov’s extension case, whose contract with the Reds ends this summer," Varlas reported.

Poythress was named Gatorade High School Player of the Year in Tennessee in 2012, then played four seasons at the University of Kentucky.