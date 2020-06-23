AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Ex-NBA guard Shved agrees to extension with Khimki

Sam Amico

Former NBA guard Alexey Shved has agreed to a three-year contract extension with Russian club Khimki, according to Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.

Shved, 31, is 6-foot-6 and has been with Khimki since 2015. Prior to that, he spent time in the NBA with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers, Houston Rockets and New York Knicks.

He carries NBA career averages of 7.4 points and 2.5 rebounds. He has also played for CSKA Moscow, where his career began.

Shved led Euroleague in scoring (21.8 ppg) and was named second team All-Euroleague in 2017-18.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cavs' Drummond on contract option: 'I definitely will be in Cleveland'

Veteran center, acquired in February trade with Pistons, says he will pick up option and return.

Sam Amico

Brewer to sign with Kings during NBA's transaction window

Sacramento signed veteran small forward to a pair of 10-day contracts in February.

Sam Amico

Blazers' Ariza sitting out NBA return to spend time with son

Veteran forward won't join Portland in push for playoffs once season resumes in Orlando at the end of July.

Sam Amico

Amico Podcast: Talkin' NBA return, Kyrie, Love and possible Cavs moves

Are the majority of players embracing the idea of playing again? And what awaits the Cavaliers? All explored here.

Sam Amico

Knicks receive permission to interview Kidd for coaching job

Former point guard and Lakers assistant joins New York's long list of candidates.

Sam Amico

Former NBA guard Harrison agrees to deal in Greece

Veteran free agent has spent time with Hornets and Mavericks, as well as in G League and overseas.

Sam Amico

Ashe recipient Love vows to remain vocal even when 'silence feels safer'

Cavaliers power forward and former NBA champion honored for his work focused on mental health.

Sam Amico

Rose, Booth begin duties as NBA VPs of basketball operations

Former pro players had been working in front offices of Detroit Pistons and New Orleans Pelicans.

Sam Amico

Bertans giving up on Wizards to focus on own free agency

Washington forward having career year, wants to avoid injury as he heads into what should be profitable offseason.

Sam Amico

Former Cavs, Lakers coach Brown to interview for Knicks job

Warriors associate head coach reportedly on New York's long list of candidates.

Sam Amico