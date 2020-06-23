Ex-NBA guard Shved agrees to extension with Khimki

Former NBA guard Alexey Shved has agreed to a three-year contract extension with Russian club Khimki, according to Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.

Shved, 31, is 6-foot-6 and has been with Khimki since 2015. Prior to that, he spent time in the NBA with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers, Houston Rockets and New York Knicks.

He carries NBA career averages of 7.4 points and 2.5 rebounds. He has also played for CSKA Moscow, where his career began.

Shved led Euroleague in scoring (21.8 ppg) and was named second team All-Euroleague in 2017-18.