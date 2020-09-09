SI.com
NBA announces All-Defensive teams

Sam Amico

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was the main man, but he wasn’t the NBA’s only top-notch defender.

There were actually a number who made a difference, and the league revealed those names Tuesday, announcing the All-Defensive first- and second-teams.

Antetokounmpo led the way as the Defensive Player of the Year, announced last week. He is also one of three finalists for league MVP.

Here are the rest (votes in parentheses):

First Team:

Second Team:

