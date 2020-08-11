NBA media to select All-Seeding Games teams, MVP

The NBA will select an All-Seeding Games Team to honor top performers from the season's restart, the league announced.

The team will be selected by a panel of sportswriters and broadcasters, and will also consist of NBA Player of the Seeding Games. The media will vote for five players for each a first and second team (10 players in all).

All-Seeding game teams will be announced Saturday prior to tipoff of the Western Conference play in-game at 2:30 p.m. EST on ABC, and players can be selected regardless of position or conference.

The NBA playoffs are scheduled to tip off Aug. 17.