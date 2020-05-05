Cavaliers seem likely to stay in house to replace Aller

Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman once told SI.com/AmicoHoops that Brock Aller was vital in "all of our strategies."

Aller is the Cavaliers' director of basketball operations, a respected salary-cap expert -- and is leaving to be the chief strategist with Leon Rose and the New York Knicks.

So what will the Cavaliers do to replace Aller?

Well, according to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, the Cavs intend to stay in house.

Fedor has been on top of this story from the start, and here is what he wrote:

"While losing (Aller) is a blow given the amount of responsibility he had, essentially serving as Altman’s right-hand man, the Cavs are comfortable with their internal options when the Aller move to New York eventually becomes official. I’m told the plan is to stay inside the organization, reshuffle responsibility and give one or two executives a bigger role."

Aller's move to the Knicks is expected to become official within the next week or two.

"The person who steps in for Aller, whether it be Jon Nichols or Jason Hillman or someone else, won’t have the same experience," Fedor reported. "So, it could be a choppy initial transition, but the Cavs have been through these departures before."

The Cavs were 19-46 and in last place in the Eastern Conference when the NBA went on hiatus (March 11) because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Aller has been with the Cavs in one capacity or another since 2005. His mastery of the cap is widely respected around the league. His reputation and relationship with Rose is said to be what landed him the job.

Aller has held his current position as Cavs director of basketball operations since 2017. Prior to that, he spent a decade as a personal assistant to team owner Dan Gilbert.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for Sports Illustrated. Follow him @AmicoHoops.