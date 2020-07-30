Stoudemire, Maccabi Tel Aviv share interest in contract extension

Amar'e Stoudemire and Maccabi Tel Aviv have mutual interest in a one-year contract extension that will keep the veteran center will the Israel league champions for another season, according to basketball website ONE.

Stoudemire received MVP honors for his performance in the Winner League championship game, an 86-81 win over Maccabi Rishon. He finished with 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds, scoring several key baskets late to put it away.

Stoudemire, 37, spent time in the NBA with the Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat from 2002-16. His best years came with the "Seven Seconds or Less" Suns alongside point guard Steve Nash (2002-10).

Stoudemire he has spent the previous four years overseas, including a stint in China. He signed with Macabbi Tel Aviv in January.'

Last summer, he worked out in front of several NBA teams in Las Vegas but was never signed. So it's hard to say if he'll draw NBA interest during the next offseason, expected to take place in the fall.

Projected NBA lottery pick Deni Avdija was named Israeli league Player of the Year. At 19, Avdija was the youngest ever to receive the award.