Israeli club fined after ex-NBA center Stoudemire breaks quarantine

Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv has been fined after former NBA center Amar'e Stoudemire broke Winner League rules regarding quarantine, as relayed by Sportando.

This was Stoudemire's second such infraction.

"The league also warned that if Stoudemire again breaks quarantine, he must be in isolation for two weeks without going to practices and games," Sportando reported.

Stoudemire, 37, spent time in the NBA with the Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat from 2002-16. His best years came with the "Seven Seconds or Less" Suns alongside point guard Steve Nash (2002-10).

Stoudemire he has spent the previous four years overseas, including a stint in China. He signed with Macabbi Tel Aviv in January.