Dribbles: Sexton, Cavs Show They're Determined To Stay Determined

CLEVELAND -- Random dribbles following the Cavaliers' 112-106 home loss to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.

1. Anymore, it's worth tuning in just too see how many points Collin Sexton will score. Anymore, that's going to be a lot. And anymore, you can't just pass it off as Sexton being some young gun.

2. On Wednesday, he tallied a career-high 41 points. That took place two days after scoring a career-high 32. So you may want to show up Saturday, as the trend indicates he's due to get 50.

3. Yes, I know. Sexton keeps scoring ... and the Cavs keep losing. But something seems different about Sexton lately. Something seems different about these Cavs.

4. Let's start with the game itself. It resembled nothing more than a preseason scrimmage, as both teams were missing a large chunk of key players. For the Cavs, it was Andre Drummond, Tristan Thompson, Darius Garland, Dante Exum and Alfonzo McKinnie.

5. Make matters even worse, rookie Kevin Porter Jr. took a shot to the head in the first quarter. He went to the locker room and never returned.

6. As for the high-powered Celtics, Jayson Tatum (32 points) was the only regular starter who played. Gordon Hayward, Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker all stayed in Boston with injuries.

7. OK back to Sexton. He entered the night averaging 26.8 points over the previous four games. He's been shooting better. He's been making more of an effort to move the ball. He's just playing smarter.

8. Is he all the way there? Of course not. But when a player is 21 years old and in his second season, those are the things you're hoping to see.

9. Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff on that very topic: "His mindset and ability allow him to do things other people can't. I think the thing I was most proud of is, even though he got the 41, he was making the right basketball play over and over again. He played an entire game at the offensive end of the floor. That's what you're looking for from that position -- a guy who doesn't just score, but finds a way to get his teammates involved."

10. Let's face it, the Cavs (17-45) don't have much to cheer about this season. Record-wise, they aren't going to finish much better than last year. They have to find victories in the smallest glimmers of hope. Finally, though, they are at least getting that.

11. And it's not just been the play of Sexton. It's more about how the team has responded to Bickerstaff, fighting through all the losing and what had been a poor fit under previous coach John Beilein.

12. It's true that they've lost four straight. It's true that they're 3-5 under Bickerstaff -- and showed this same type of determination for the first nine games of the season under Beilein. But there are some things that have been corrected here, and it starts with the Cavs' approach. They've tossed aside any hints of drama and suddenly have the look of a professional outfit.

13. Bickerstaff deserves lots of credit. So do the players themselves.

14. Sexton on the loss: "I feel like we played until the end. We were down a few bodies, but we didn't let that stop us. We played to the end, we played hard."

15. Bickerstaff specifically mentioned Kevin Love and how the power forward appears to be "all in" again. Love is showing that little by little lately and put together one of his finest showings of the season Wednesday. He finished with 26 points and 14 rebounds.

16. Larry Nance Jr. was also very good, staying aggressive, throwing down dunks and finishing with 19 points and 14 rebounds. Cedi Osman started 0-of-7 shooting, but got some open looks later (courtesy of Sexton), knocked them down and scored 13.

17. What is making such a difference for the Cavs these days? Sexton said they are actually having fun. You can read that story here.

18. Also in case you missed it, the Cavs signed veteran G-League wing Sir'Dominic Pointer to a 10-day contract. I spoke with Pointer about his well-traveled career. You can read that story here.

19. It was almost better to see the Celtics (42-19) win this one. The Cavs, after all, are playing for the lottery, playing for next season. Boston is playing for this year.

20. Next up: The Cavs get a couple days off before a weekend set at home. The first comes vs. Denver on Saturday. The Cavs stunned the Nuggets on their own floor in January in perhaps the best win of the Beilein era.