Nets adding well-traveled Anderson to replace Chandler

Sam Amico

The Brooklyn Nets will sign forward/guard Justin Anderson as a replacement for veteran forward Wilson Chandler for the resumption of the season, longtime agent Mark Bartelstein told ESPN.

Chandler informed the Nets that he is opting out of playing in Orlando, where 22 teams are scheduled to return to action. Chandler cited his family's health as the reason for deciding not to play.

Anderson, 26, is 6-foot-6 and appeared in three games with the Nets this season. He has spent most of the season with the Long Island Nets of the G League, where he averaged 20.6 points and 6.6 rebounds.

He was originally drafted by the Dallas Mavericks with the No. 21 overall pick in 2015.

Along with the Nets and Mavericks, Anderson has spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks. He is known for being a strong defender on the wing.

"Anderson played some of his best basketball during his runs with the Philadelphia 76ers and Dallas Mavericks. During the 2016-17 season, he started with Dallas and was traded to Philly in February of 2017," SI's Cameron Fields wrote in a report for NetsWire.

Chandler, 33, appeared in 35 games with the Nets this season and averaged 5.9 points.

The Nets (30-34) were in seventh place in the Eastern Conference at the NBA hiatus in March.

