Drummond option good for Drummond but maybe not Cavs

It's a no-brainer for center Andre Drummond to pick up his contract option with the Cavaliers. You don't walk away from $28.7 million during a global pandemic.

Drummond is no dummy. He said on an ESPN podcast he's returning to Cleveland.

I'll be honest -- my feelings about Drummond's return are mixed.

Not that I blame him for deciding to pick up the option. Any man in his right mind would do it. Again, Drummond is clearly a man of right mind.

But what does it mean for the Cavs?

Well, for one, it means they have a potential All-Star and the league's leading rebounder (15.2 rpg) as their starting center.

It means they have a player who can clog the paint, throw down some nasty dunks and block or alter some shots in the middle.

Earlier this season, I saw Drummond and Cavs center Tristan Thompson put on an old-school battle of big men in Detroit. I was wildly impressed with Drummond. I was probably even more impressed with Thompson, as the Cavs overcame a double-digit deficit to win in overtime.

So that's something else weighing on my mind. The return of Drummond may mean the end of Thompson with the Cavs.

Are you OK with that?

I'm not so sure I am. Thompson may not be as consistent as Drummond in terms of pure numbers, but Thompson adds lots of intangibles.

Along with hustle plays, snaring offensive rebounds and being a leader, Thompson takes great pride in defending smaller players on the wing. I mean, he will brag about it in the locker room, proudly shouting about how he shut down an opposing guard at a key moment.

This isn't to paint Thompson as the next Bill Russell. But Thompson does what he does very well, and it has been a great fit for the Cavs since they drafted him fourth overall back in 2011.

Thompson will be unrestricted when free agency hits, supposedly in October. He can sign with any team and the Cavs will be due no compensation.

Whether or not Drummond picked up his option, that would be the case for Thompson. The fact Drummond is coming back makes Thompson seem that much more of ... well, a goner.

NEXT MOVES

For the record, the possibility that the Thompson era will end isn't the only reason I'm not hyped for the Cavs about Drummond. It is a reason, though.

The Cavs could still sign Thompson. There is always a chance that the majority of NBA unrestricted free agents sign one-year deals with their current clubs, given the circumstances created by the coronavirus. Then they could try again next offseason.

I wouldn't be stunned to see Thompson go that route. Nor would it shock me if the Cavs were able to work out some sort of sign-and-trade agreement with Thompson.

I heard the Los Angeles Clippers were interested at the trade deadline, and Thompson just happens to hang out in LA a lot. I think he loves Cleveland and the Cavs. I also think he could be sold on going elsewhere, particularly Los Angeles or Toronto.

But that's all just speculation. It's way too early to say what the Cavs' plans are for Thompson. I'm not sure they even know.

I really don't know what it will mean for Drummond. Most likely, it means he's with the Cavs for at least one more season.

It could also mean the Cavs trade Drummond before the next deadline. That's not their intention at the moment -- but few things in today's NBA are more valuable than an expiring contract.

ROSTER WOES?

Overall, I'm just not sure how well Drummond fits under coach J.B. Bickerstaff, who had things running so efficiently before the hiatus.

And overall, I'm not sure the Cavs' current roster has a real future. You have a throwback of a big man in Drummond, two smaller young guards in Collin Sexton and Darius Garland, an inconsistent small forward in Cedi Osman, and a veteran power forward in Kevin Love, whose best days may be behind him. And again, you may not have Thompson to fill in for Drummond.

I'm guessing general manager Koby Altman has a plan in there somewhere; I just have no idea what it is.

Granted, Drummond appeared in just eight games with the Cavs. It wouldn't be fair to try to gauge his long-term impact, for better or for worse. All we really know is Drummond will be back for another season.

The size of his contract is likely to hinder the Cavs' ability to make other moves. Without question, they need to make some moves.

That right there is the biggest reason for my mixed feelings about Drummond and the big money he's about to make.