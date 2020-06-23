Cavs' Drummond on contract option: 'I definitely will be in Cleveland'

As expected, Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond said he intends to pick up the option on his contract and return for the 2020-21 season.

"Yeah, it’s going to be hard to give up, so you can count on me being in Cleveland still,” Drummond said on an ESPN podcast. “I definitely will be in Cleveland.”

Drummond, 26, was acquired in a trade that sent center/forward John Henson and guard Brandon Knight to the Detroit Pistons. Drummond's option is believed to be worth $28.7 million.

Many around the NBA believe all 29 players with contract options with exercise those options, as the coronavirus pandemic will have a major impact on the salary cap and free agency. Drummond and Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis are among the 29 who fit that description.

Drummond's return undoubtedly will leave the status of center Tristan Thompson very much up in the air. Thompson has been with the Cavs since being drafted in 2011, but will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

It is at this point unknown if Thompson would be willing to sign a new deal with the Cavs, given that he would almost certainly be relegated to a backup role.

One thing is for certain -- knowing Drummond's plans will have a direct influence on what Thompson decides to do.

There has been some talk that many of this offseason's unrestricted free agents will re-sign with their current teams for one season, then test free agency again in 2021.

Drummond appeared in eight games for the Cavs. For the season, he averaged 17.7 points and a league-best 15.2 rebounds.

He can officially pick up the option Oct. 17. Free agency is scheduled to start a day later.

The Cavs (19-46) were not among the 22 teams invited to resume the season in Orlando at the end of next month. Their offseason has begun, and knowing Drummond has committed should help help them significantly in deciding on potential moves.