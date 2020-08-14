Free agent center Bogut all for a Travis vs. Cuban debate

OutKick founder Clay Travis invited Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban to have a discussion about "the NBA ratings as well as China" and former Mavs center Andrew Bogut said he'll bring the popcorn.

Travis and Cuban have been going back and forth on Twitter over the past several months, much of their spirited debates related to politics and the coronavirus.

In response to a tweet from Cuban, Travis wrote that Cuban had an "open invitation to come on OutKick."

Bogut retweeted Travis' tweet with the following response: "Lets go!!! @ClayTravis vs @mcuban! I'm in with popcorn all the way from Australia!"

Bogut, 35, is 7-foot-0 and a native of Melbourne. He was selected by the Milwaukee Bucks with the first overall pick in the 2005 draft. Along with the Bucks, he has spent time with the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and for about a minute, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Bogut also played for Cuban's Mavericks during the 2016-17 season. He has played primarily for Australia's Sydney Kings since 2018 and was named NBL MVP in 2019. He is an NBA free agent after indicating he won't re-sign with Sydney.

Cuban has not yet publicly responded to Travis' invitation.