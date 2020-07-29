AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Free agent guard Goudelock negotiating overseas contract

Sam Amico

Free agent guard Andrew Goudelock is nearing a contract agreement with Lithuanian club Rytas Vilnius, as relayed by Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.

Goudelock, 31, is 6-foot-3 and has been playing overseas for the previous seven seasons, with the exception of a stint with the Houston Rockets in 2016.

He was originally selected by the Los Angeles Lakers out of Charleston in the second round (No. 46 overall) of the 2011 draft. He played on and off in the Lakers organization from 2011-13, spending some of that time in the G League.

He was named G League MVP in 2013 and EuroCup MVP a year later. He has spent time playing professionally in Turkey, Russia, Israel, China and Italy.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sprained ankle to sideline Rockets' Gordon for about two weeks

Veteran guard to miss start of NBA return as Houston jostles for playoff positioning in Western Conference.

Sam Amico

Former NBA center Stoudemire named MVP of Israeli title game

Maccabi Tel Aviv veteran, now 37 years old, shines near end in lifting team to championship.

Sam Amico

NBA and NBPA announce zero positive COVID-19 tests for second straight week

The NBA's strict bubble protocols continue to be effective as the league nears its resumption.

Cameron Fields

Pistons buy Suns' G-League affiliate, will move franchise to Detroit

Pistons to end relationship with hybrid affiliate Grand Rapids Drive following 2020-21 season.

Sam Amico

Mavericks, Timberwolves expected to pursue Campazzo

Argentinian point guard has been on NBA radar for a while, may finally be ready to make move.

Sam Amico

Davis' eye discomfort could keep him out of start to Lakers return

Standout power forward remains day-to-day after suffering injury Saturday, says LA coach Frank Vogel.

Sam Amico

NBA finalizing plans to give eight teams not in Orlando some run

Proposal must be approved by both league and union, includes group workouts and possibly scrimmages.

Sam Amico

NBA sending invites to prospects for possible draft combine

Uncertainty of time and date, or if there will be a combine at all, continues to linger amid coronavirus pandemic.

Sam Amico

'The Last Dance' nominated for Outstanding Documentary Emmy

Popular 10-part documentary co-produced by ESPN Films and Netflix up for three awards in all.

Sam Amico

Report: NBA Academy graduate Princepal Singh will sign with G League

Princepal Singh signing with the G League could lead to the NBA's passageways connecting more in the future.

Cameron Fields