Free agent guard Goudelock apparently headed to Lithuania

Free agent guard Andrew Goudelock is expected to sign a contract with Lithuanian club Rytas Vilnius, according to international basketball reporter Donatas Urbonas.

Goudelock, 31, is 6-foot-3 and has been playing overseas for the previous seven seasons, with the exception of a stint with the Houston Rockets in 2016.

He was originally selected by the Los Angeles Lakers out of Charleston in the second round (No. 46 overall) of the 2011 draft. He played on and off in the Lakers organization from 2011-13, spending some of that time in the G League.

He was named G League MVP in 2013 and EuroCup MVP a year later. He has spent time playing professionally in Turkey, Russia, Israel, China and Italy.

Emiliano Carchia of Sportando first relayed the negotiations between Goudelock and Rytas last month.